The Jason Mitchell Group (JMG) has announced record-breaking Q2 earnings, posting gross revenue of $37,890,740, adjusted company revenue of $7,366,450 and net profit of $4,326,000 for the quarter.



The company said that this achievement underscores its continued improvement in operational efficiencies along with national expansions of new partnerships (such as Opendoor) and expansion with current partnerships including Veterans United, Redfin and New American Funding.

In 2024, JMG finished with 10,277 transactions and a total sales volume of $5.1 billion, and its current pacing for 2025 is set for over 13,000 transactions and $6 billion in volume.

“Our achievements in 2025 thus far are attributed to two factors. One, continued support from current real estate partners and additional partnership and two, opening additional market centers across the U.S.,” said Jason Mitchell, founder and CEO of JMG. “We are not just in the business of real estate; we are building lasting connections and creating value for our clients and partners. As we certainly celebrate our success, we look forward to continuing our journey of excellence in the real estate industry for both our clients and partners for years to come.”

Mitchell attributes this growth to JMG’s focus on relationship-based values, fostering trust and long-term partnerships within the real estate community. He said that this approach has been the cornerstone of JMG’s strategy, driving the group’s production achievements and reinforcing its reputation for reliability and client satisfaction.

For more information about JMG and its services, visit https://thejasonmitchellgroup.com/.