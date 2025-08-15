Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® has announced it had added Rejig.ai to its Solutions Group program of preferred business resources for its global network of 550 market-leading real estate firms. Rejig.ai is a personal, automated AI marketing assistant for real estate agents, teams and brokerages.

Rejig helps agents create and automate their marketing across all channels—from AI avatar videos to print flyers—so agents can build their brand and connect with local audiences to develop long-lasting relationships, saving agents hours in content creation and marketing development, while driving measurable improvements in online awareness and organic reach, a release stated.

“We’re excited to help LeadingRE members leverage Rejig to automate the process of creating localized, compliant marketing content to engage consumers and grow their business.” said Matthew Maier, co-founder of Rejig.ai. “We believe that a strong online presence and hyperlocal marketing is a critical component of developing long-lasting relationships with home buyers and sellers, and we’re excited at the chance to help LeadingRE members do that via Rejig.”

“Rejig.ai makes marketing exponentially easier. By helping agents connect with their local community all while saving them time and reducing expenses, Rejig.ai allows them to focus on what’s truly important,” said Jim Psyhogios, LeadingRE’s vice president of strategic engagement. “We’re excited to bring them into the Solutions Group and see the impact they will have with our members.”

Learn more at Rejig.ai. For more information, visit LeadingRE.com.