Pillar To Post has announced the company has achieved a milestone quarter, marking 10 consecutive quarters of market share growth and a standout first half of the year. The home inspection franchise was fueled by strategic franchise expansion, new proprietary technology, and industry-wide recognition, reinforcing its momentum in a changing real estate market, the company stated.



The brand is looking ahead to new growth in 25 markets across the U.S., including Baltimore, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, and more before year-end, a release noted, adding that to build upon its 10 consecutive quarters of market share growth, Pillar To Post is focused on building in regions where local ownership, real estate partnerships and operational support can create long-term success.



A major drawing point for franchise business owners toward Pillar To Post is the brand’s Executive Model, which is designed to offer flexibility, scalability and a fast ramp-up for entrepreneurs from all backgrounds. With low overhead, minimal staffing needs, and strong support systems, the model empowers owners to grow at their own pace while benefiting from a proven, tech-enabled operational framework, the company stated.



“Ten straight quarters of market share growth is more than a streak; it’s proof that our Executive Model works in any market,” said Charles Furlough, president and CEO of Pillar To Post. “From the strength of our owners to the tools we give them, we’ve built something durable, scalable, and designed for long term success”



In addition to the brand’s overall growth, Pillar To Post also announced it has received significant industry accolades in the first half of the year. Furlough himself was recently recognized as a Bronze Stevie® Award Winner in the Maverick of the Year category in the 2025 American Business Awards® for his role in steering the brand through economic uncertainty and toward scalable, tech-enabled growth.



At the brand’s Annual International Conference earlier this year, top-performing franchise owners from across North America were honored for outstanding business results and community impact. The event also spotlighted the brand’s next-gen marketing tools and tech initiatives now rolling out across the system including innovative tech that the company says has changed the entire home inspection industry.



A major milestone in 2025 was the full systemwide launch of Pillar To Post HomePage, Pillar To Post’s new proprietary digital platform. Now live across all franchise locations, Pillar To Post HomePage transforms how inspections are conducted and delivered by integrating inspection reports, 360° visual tours, interactive floor plans, and post-inspection tools into a single, intuitive dashboard for clients, inspectors, and agents.



“This platform is a game-changer,” said Guy Dewar, chief technology officer at Pillar To Post. “Pillar To Post HomePage streamlines our operations and gives our clients a smarter, more connected way to navigate one of the most important purchases of their lives.”



Pillar To Post says the company plans to carry its momentum into the second half of 2025 with a focus on strategic market expansion, franchise recruitment, and continued investment in customer experience and technology.



For more information about Pillar To Post franchise opportunities, visit www.franchise.pillartopost.com.