Influencers: The Thought Leaders

Budge Huskey, president and CEO of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, led a proactive and educational response to the 2024 NAR settlement, providing clarity through a candid industry analysis and launching a companywide advisor certification program. He also equipped his team with the tools and resources needed to navigate confidently.

Natasha Patla, chief marketing officer with @propeties Christie’s International Real Estate, drove the acclaimed “Love Letters” campaign in 2024, celebrating local communities and earning multiple awards. She also led key company initiatives like the Luxury Forecast, agent summits and the @gives back foundation, fostering a culture of growth and excellence.

Michael Nourmand, president of Nourmand & Associates, spoke on a Top Producer panel at CAR’s 2025 Reimagine conference and was names a top agent by the Hollywood Reporter. He was also recognized on the LA Business Journal’s 2024 Leaders of Influencer list for his leadership in his family’s legacy as one of the last family-run brokerages in LA.

Jennifer Keller, director of operations at Latter & Blum, played a pivotal role in integrating 1,800 agents into Compass after its April 2024 acquisition of the independent brokerage. She led strategic initiatives to support agents through the transition, ensuring they embraced Compass’s value and stayed ahead in a changing industry.

Danielle Andrews, broker/owner of Realty ONE Group Next Generation, published a children’s coloring book in 2024, Color Your Way Through Real Estate, to teach kids about the homebuying process. That same year, she received Tallahassee Woman Magazine’s Innovator Award and was elected to the Tallahassee Board of Realtors®’ 2025 board of directors.

Debbie Doern, senior vice president of sales at Houlihan Lawrence, led 32 offices and 1,450 agents through year of significant growth and recognition in 2024. Her hands-on leadership and focus on local market trends helped the firm achieve a notable increase in closed sales, solidifying its position as the top brokerage north of NYC.

Crusaders: The Agents of Change

Tei Baishiki, COO of NextHome, ensures the franchise stays at the forefront of innovation by streamlining technology solutions and personally auditing adoption rates to maximize value for agents. His leadership helped NextHome earn the No. 1 ranking in owner satisfaction for the sixth consecutive year.

Tiffany Banks, CEO of Nevada REALTORS® and a passionate advocate and leader, launched impactful campaigns in 2024 to educate consumers on homeownership and housing policy, while also empowering Realtors® through leadership programs. Her work highlights real estate’s role in fostering stronger communities and creating lasting change.

Lora Cusumano, president of the National Association of Exclusive Buyer Agents and longtime advocate for buyer representation, played a crucial role in guiding agents and consumers through the 2024 NAR settlement changes. Her leadership with NAEBA focuses on strengthening exclusive buyers representation and promoting transparency in real estate.

Erica Shireman, CEO and team leader of Keller Williams Realty New Tampa, combined strong leadership with community commitment, driving philanthropic efforts and mentoring new agents. Recognized as one of Tampa’s 50 Most Dynamic Women, she champions culture and wellness in her brokerage and beyond.

Justin “JZ” Ziegler, national president of the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance, led the organization past 4,000 members in 2024, surpassing its five-year goal early. His work advances LGBTQ+ homeownership and combats housing discrimination through advocacy, education and community empowerment.

Becky Tallent, vice president and head of government affairs at Anywhere Real Estate, led key advocacy efforts in 2024, meeting with over 100 Congressional offices and launching the Anywhere Advocacy platform to engage agents in industry policy. She also collaborated on regulations affecting franchising, labor and AI, connecting agents’ concerns with lawmakers.

