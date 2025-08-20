Above: Dean deTonnancourt

Dean deTonnancourt

Broker/Owner, CEO

HomeSmart Professionals Real Estate

Warwick, Rhode Island

https://www.thehomesmartexperience.com

Region served: Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut

Years in real estate: 36

Number of offices: 6

Number of agents: 300

Work philosophy/motto that you live by: “Integrity, Professionalism and Coachability”

What sets HomeSmart Professionals apart for agents looking to build or expand their business?

At HomeSmart Professionals, we’ve created an environment where agents are set up for growth. What sets us apart is a deep commitment to support without unnecessary complexity. We offer a modern business model that lets agents keep more of their income while still receiving the training, systems and tools typical of higher-cost brokerages. It’s about empowerment, not restriction. Agents today want freedom, but they also want community—and we’ve found that balance. We’re collaborative, tech-forward and focused on providing real, personalized support that helps each agent build the business that fits their vision.

HomeSmart is all about empowering agents—whether it’s marketing, engagement or lead generation. How do the brand’s tools help your agents stay ahead?

Empowering agents means giving them real leverage. HomeSmart’s tech tools aren’t just flashy, they’re powerful—they streamline work, save time and boost professionalism—all at no cost to the agent. Our e-Signature platform lets agents close deals from anywhere. The AI-driven Marketing Design Center is a game-changer—agents can create high-quality, customized marketing materials in minutes. These tools remove friction from their workflow so they can focus on building relationships, generating leads and serving clients with excellence. It’s not about overwhelming agents with features—it’s about simplifying their day and maximizing their potential.

What’s your strategy when it comes to mentorship, collaboration and creating a culture agents want to stay and grow in?

It starts with relationships. We don’t lead with ego—we lead with empathy and clarity. Our culture is built around respect, responsiveness and a shared commitment to excellence. Whether an agent is brand new or a seasoned top producer, they know they’ll be supported and heard. We create mentorship opportunities by matching experience with ambition, and we constantly promote collaboration without competition. We celebrate individual wins, but always bring it back to the collective strength of the team. This isn’t a brokerage where people come and go—we’ve built a place where people come to grow, stay and thrive.

As someone who sees landscape design as a creative outlet, how do you bring that same vision and long-game thinking to helping agents shape their careers?

Landscape design is all about envisioning potential, layering elements thoughtfully, and understanding that beauty unfolds over time with the right foundation. I approach agent development the same way. It’s not about quick fixes or one-size-fits-all plans—it’s about helping each agent design a career that aligns with their strengths and goals. Like landscaping, you start with a blank space and envision what’s possible—using the right tools and strategy to bring it to life.

What’s one thing you want agents to know about the experience associated with being part of HomeSmart Professionals?

I want every agent to know that you’ll never feel like just a number. You’ll be supported, seen and set up to succeed—every single day. Whether it’s as simple as a tech question, a marketing need, navigating a tough deal or achieving a long-term goal, we show up. Our company was built for agents, by people who understand what it means to serve clients and build a business with heart. That’s the difference—and it’s why agents who join us tend to stay.

For more information, please visit https://join.homesmart.com.