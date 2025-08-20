Inside Real Estate has announced the launch of BoldTrail’s HomeSearch AI. Powered by the recently acquired ListAssist’s proprietary AI technology and InsideRE’s extensive data, HomeSearch AI is redefining how real estate professionals and their clients search, engage and reconnect.

“AI is everywhere right now. It’s the headline, the feature, the buzzword. But AI tech needs to deliver more than buzz—it has to deliver results,” said Joe Skousen, CEO of Inside Real Estate. “HomeSearch AI isn’t just the result of our acquisition of ListAssist, it’s the culmination of the most powerful search innovations across our ecosystem, blending ListAssist’s advanced natural language and visual search capabilities, BoomTown’s proven high-converting search alert experience, and BoldTrail’s intelligent automation to create a seamless, addictive home search experience. It’s smarter, faster, and purpose-built to help agents and clients connect in ways the market has never seen before.”

InsideRE stated that HomeSearchAI focuses on a natural language engine that lets clients search exactly like they talk, replacing clunky filters with an intuitive, conversation-style search experience.

“The system just gets it. It’s powered by natural language processing, computer vision, and MLS data—and the results actually reflect what the client meant, whether complex or simple” said Skousen. “Once your clients use this kind of search, they’re not going to want to go back to drawing maps or clicking checkboxes. And let me tell you, when it’s your brand delivering that experience? That’s a serious advantage.”

HomeSearch AI also has other features including smart alerts and automated lead reactivation that increase engagement and revive dormant leads, according to a release. The platform leverages InsideRE’s scale, sending over 160 million search alert emails each month, all infused with years of performance data and continuous A/B testing.

“Every alert going out is smarter by default. No extra effort, just better results,” noted Julia Laurin, Chief Product Officer.

Whether a lead comes from Zillow, Realtor.com, a website, a CRM, or an agent’s sphere of influence, InsideRE stated that HomeSearch AI intelligently reengages dormant contacts with personalized property suggestions, alerting agents when it’s time to step in.

“Every agent has leads sitting idle in their CRM. In BoldTrail we find those contacts, create personalized property suggestions, and improve over time based on engagement,” explained Laurin. “Instead of waiting for leads to circle back, BoldTrail brings them back.”

InsideRE noted that early adopters are reporting 5–10x increases in lead engagement and more repeat traffic from buyers using natural-language search. Clients can also quickly adjust their marketing to capitalize on their market’s unique trends, such as setting up search alerts based on key phrases such as “Assumable Loans” to surface listings with that option or “Back on Market” to help find those potentially motivated sellers for their shoppers.

The company noted that it is also preparing to launch a slew of new innovations on the heels of this release.

“With so much new innovation, we’ve invested a lot of time into how we structure our ecosystem to fit the needs of each unique business even better. Whether you’re launching, growing, or optimizing your real estate business, BoldTrail’s offerings adapt to your strategy, solving business challenges and serving up opportunities in customized solutions that scale,” said Skousen. “This is about putting the power back in the hands of agents and teams by creating a platform that’s smart, and scalable, bringing choice and efficiency to their business processes, and future-proofing success. The service and value our clients deliver to consumers is never ‘one-size-fits-all,’ and their technology doesn’t have to be either.”

