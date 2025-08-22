The Jason Mitchell Group (JMG) has welcomed Crib Equity to its rapidly expanding network of B2B partnerships.This partnership signifies an opportunity for Crib Equity to take advantage of JMG’s proven promise to drive significant growth.

Crib Equity helps homebuyers boost their purchasing power by matching a portion of their down payment without adding debt or monthly payments, according to a release. The shared investment helps buyers afford more homes, lower monthly payments or keep more of their savings, with a payback based on the same outcome as the homebuyers—making homeownership more accessible and flexible for JMG clients nationwide.

“JMG is proud to partner with Crib Equity, who provide world-class real estate assistance,” said Jason Mitchell, Founder and CEO of JMG, “We are looking forward to not only working with Crib Equity, but the future consumers who will have their dreams of homeownership better realized with their assistance”

For Skye Laudari, Co-Founder & CEO of Crib Equity, she said she felt the decision to partner with JMG was clear. “At Crib Equity, we believe people deserve an easier, less stressful path to homeownership—especially in a market where rising costs and limited access leave so many buyers frustrated. JMG’s nationwide network of trusted agents and commitment to client success make them an ideal partner as we expand to serve buyers across the country. Together, we’re empowering homebuyers with more purchasing power, greater flexibility, and the support they need to confidently achieve their homeownership goals.”

As part of the JMG network, Crib Equity stated it will benefit from the brand’s resources, enhancing their productivity and bottom line. JMG added that its innovative business model has redefined the real estate landscape, leveraging proprietary technology and exclusive partnerships to generate high-quality referrals.

For more information on joining JMG or its partnerships, visit www.JoinJMG.com or contact the JMG press office at press@jasonmitchellgroup.com.