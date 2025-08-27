The National Associations of Realtors® has announced that five agents who are Realtors® have been selected for the 16th annual Volunteering Works grants and mentoring program. The Volunteering Works program is run by the National Association of Realtors® and the Good Neighbor Society–a group of past recipients of NAR’s annual Good Neighbor Awards, the association’s highest honor for members involved in community service.

The five Volunteer Works recipients will each receive a $1,000 seed grant and a year of one-on-one mentoring from a member of the Good Neighbor Society in an effort to improve their charitable efforts and expand their impact.

“These recipients embody the spirit of service that defines our profession,” said NAR President Kevin Sears. “Their creativity and commitment strengthen communities in ways big and small. By pairing them with experienced mentors, we can help expand their reach and inspire even more members to make a difference.”

NAR says the Volunteering Works recipients were selected based on devotion to their communities through volunteer endeavors and the potential for their good works to be expanded or improved with the help of an experienced mentor. The Volunteering Works program is made possible because of the support of Wells Fargo Home Lending.

“Wells Fargo Home Lending is excited to congratulate this year’s Volunteering Works mentoring recipients,” said Sandra Ho, Wells Fargo Home Lending Head of Retail Sales. “Through our eight years of sponsoring this program, we have witnessed the significant impact these agents have made for individuals and their broader communities. We share their passion for strengthening communities across the country and hope these grants will provide the local recipients with more opportunities to make a difference.”

Volunteering Works grant and mentoring recipients:

Iris Beaugrand, Coppola Realty Group, Englewood, Florida

When Beaugard moved to Florida, she brought along two rescued horses, a donkey, a cat and a dog. She was inspired to establish Fandango Sanctuary, which is now home to more than 100 rescued farm animals. The sanctuary also welcomes seniors, veterans and individuals with special needs to help care for the animals.

“I have some volunteers who are usually nonverbal who really get excited when they touch and interact with the animals. And the formerly abused animals learn to trust again,” Beaugrand said.

Her mentor is Gail Doxie, a 2014 Good Neighbor Award honoree and founder of Miles of Smiles Ranch in Fort Myers, Florida.

Ted Biedrzycki, Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate Capitol Area, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

After two-years as co-president of Off the Streets, Biedrzycki has helped more than 400 formerly homeless people find stable housing by paying their security deposits and furnishing apartments.

“Many of the people we help would remain homeless if we didn’t provide their security deposit,” Biedrzycki said.

Biedrzycki’s mentor is Lei Barry, a 2008 Good Neighbor Award winner and founder of Family Promise in suburban Philadelphia, who he hopes can guide him on innovative fundraising and ways to attract younger volunteers.

Maria Flores Correa, La Rosa Realty Kissimmee, Florida

Flores Correa founded Fundación Horeb Believe in 2021 to provide financial literacy education entirely in Spanish. She organizes workshops and creates Spanish-language materials to teach personal finance, credit building and homeownership.

“Seeing people regain their faith and purpose has been my biggest reward,” she said.

Flores Correa says she hopes a mentor will help her build systems, source sustainable funding, and engage in strategic planning to expand her reach. Her mentor is MaliVai Washington, a 2023 Good Neighbor Award winner and founder of the MaliVai Washington Youth Foundation in Jacksonville, Florida.

Katie Day, Maloney Real Estate, Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Day is passionate about helping people and pets living on Native American reservations, where they often lack the funding and facilities to care for the overpopulation of stray animals. Relying on donations, small local grants and out-of-pocket funding, she runs Almost Home Canine Rescue, which has placed nearly 2,000 dogs and 450 cats in new homes.

“We never refuse medical treatment for any animal that comes in,” Day said.

Day’s mentor is Joy Nelson, a 2018 Good Neighbor Award winner and founder of Joy Ranch in Waterton, who she hopes will help her attract more volunteers to foster pets and organize fundraisers.

Julia D’Arts, Key Classic Realty LLC, Clermont, Florida

D’Arts helps people to rebuild their lives after experiencing domestic violence. As founder of nonprofit I Am A Safe Place, she offers workshops, court advocacy, emergency shelter and educational opportunities to those experiencing domestic violence.

“The greatest reward is being a safe place, providing emotional support, and connecting survivors with resources, love, and support,” she said.

Her goal is to acquire a property that will enable her to provide safe transitional housing. She hopes to learn from a mentor how to navigate bureaucratic and community resistance, as well as launch an awareness campaign to build support and partnerships.

D’Arts’ mentor is Sandra Shank, a 2023 Good Neighbor Award winner and founder of Abundant Life Ministries–Hope House Inc. in Palm Coast, Florida.

For more information, click here.