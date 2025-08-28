Above, Donny Samson

Vitals:

Samson Properties

Years in business: 25

Size: 40 offices, 6,100 agents

Regions served: Northern Virginia, West Virginia, Washington, D.C., Delaware and Maryland

2024 Transactions: 19,253 units

2024 Sales Volume: $10,523,017,225

https://samsonproperties.net

Real estate has been in Donny Samson’s life since he was six years old, as his father, Danny Samson, worked in the industry for decades.

He followed in his dad’s footsteps, obtaining his broker license in 2007, drawn to the entrepreneurial spirit of the business. Samson loved the fact that success was directly tied to effort—the harder you worked, the greater the reward. That sense of ownership over one’s future, along with the ability to forge one’s own path, truly inspired him.

Today, Samson is CEO of Samson Properties, which has 21 offices in Virginia from Richmond up through Northern Virginia; one office in Washington, D.C.; three in West Virginia; one in Delaware; and 14 in Maryland.

What key milestones have shaped your professional journey?

Donny Samson: One memorable milestone was when my first two commission checks paid for my wife Meredith’s engagement ring. From there, my “why” became even more clear—my wife and our four beautiful daughters. They are my daily motivation and the driving force behind my commitment to grow, achieve and build something meaningful for our family.

How would you characterize the Northern Virginia market throughout the first half of 2025?

DS: The market is balanced right now—a refreshing change. We’re seeing 30% to 50% more inventory in many areas compared to this time last year. I view that as a healthy development. It gives buyers more choices and allows the market to normalize.

Well-priced homes that show well are still drawing multiple offers. Listings that miss the mark on pricing or presentation are sitting longer until buyers see the value. Overall, this shift toward balance is much healthier than the frenzied market we’ve experienced in recent years.

How do you stay informed about current real estate market trends, and how do you use this information to guide your business strategy?

DS: I make it a priority to stay current by reading all the major real estate publications and industry reports. More importantly, I analyze Bright MLS data every week, including trends in showings, new listings, contracts and inventory levels. This real-time data enables me to keep our 6,000-plus agents informed about what’s happening today, not just month-old stats. That helps them make smarter decisions and adjust their strategies quickly in a rapidly evolving market.

Balancing work and personal life can be challenging. What strategies have you found to be effective for maintaining a healthy work-life balance in a demanding field?

DS: This is non-negotiable for me—my family comes first. I’ve never heard anyone say they wish they spent more time at work. I coach my daughters’ teams and make it a priority to be present at their events. I build my work schedule around family time, not the other way around. I also prioritize my physical and mental health. I work out every morning, which helps me start the day focused and energized. While I’ll take an occasional evening call or email, I avoid scheduling meetings on nights or weekends. When I’m home, I try to be fully present.

What is your leadership philosophy, and how do you inspire and motivate your team?

DS: I lead by being present and engaged. I’m in our offices or teaching in “Masterminds” (live educational sessions) at least twice a week. I also record a weekly video update to keep our agents informed and connected. I may not be able to be everything to everyone, but I want our agents to know I’m just a call or email away. Our culture is rooted in connection—we call it our “SamFam.” I try to lead with positivity, empower our team leads and give them the autonomy to run their departments while staying aligned on big-picture goals. We’ve built an incredible staff that helps elevate the company every day.

What’s one innovation you’ve recently incorporated that has made a noticeable difference?

DS: Our HQ2U weekly training days have been a game-changer. Every Wednesday, 10 of our HQ staff travel to one of our offices for a full day of training, classes and connection. I personally lead a business-building session in an open Q&A format, and we typically get around 50 agents in attendance.

This initiative has had a huge impact, especially in today’s climate, where misinformation and negativity are rampant. These in-person sessions foster real connection, provide clarity and help agents grow their businesses with confidence and support.

What would you point to as your firm’s unique value proposition in your market?

DS: We’re a 100%-commission firm with low fees. Our goal is to keep as much as possible in the agent’s pocket. But what truly sets us apart is the level of support we offer. With 40 offices, a full-service print center and free marketing materials like postcards and flyers, we make it easy for agents to market themselves. We also offer extensive free tech, training and collaboration opportunities. Our mission is simple: equip our agents with everything they need to succeed and let them keep more of what they earn.

For more information, visit https://samsonproperties.net/.