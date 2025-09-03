HomeAdvantage, a subsidiary of the Jason Mitchell Group designed to deliver real estate and homeownership solutions for credit unions and their members, has announced the formation of its Advisory Board, comprised of experts from across the credit union industry.

The company claims the Advisory Board plays a vital role in providing strategic guidance, industry insights and ideas to help it enhance its programs, expand outreach and better serve both credit unions and their members.

“By bringing together experienced voices from across our partner network, we can better understand the challenges and opportunities our credit unions and their members face, and ensure our solutions truly meet their needs,” said Stephanie Smith, VP of Operations. “Our Advisory Board is an essential driver of our mission to help more members achieve their dream of homeownership.”

Advisory Board members can collaborate with the HomeAdvantage leadership team to discuss practices, evaluate emerging opportunities and offer input on product development and potential service enhancements. The company says the members collective expertise will help shape initiatives that strengthen member engagement, improve referral programs and support long-term growth for partner credit unions.

The inaugural Advisory Board members include:

Scott Troller (CUMA)

Nikki Cain (Vantage West Credit Union)

Bob Pondelicek (Consumers Credit Union)

Scott Leingang (TwinStar Credit Union)

Jason Celan (Partners Federal Credit Union)

Tim McAdam (Partners Federal Credit Union)

With the Advisory Board’s contribution, HomeAdvantage says it will innovate, create value for its partners and encourage members to take the next step in their homeownership journey.

For more information, click here.