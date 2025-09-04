Above: Kevin Johnson

Before launching one of the most forward-thinking brokerages in Florida, Kevin Johnson spent nearly two decades in the hospitality industry—learning the value of operational consistency, intuitive systems and guest-first service. So when he transitioned into real estate and eventually founded CENTURY 21 Edge, it didn’t take long to spot the gaps: too many brokerages were fragmented, relying on clunky tech stacks and disconnected platforms that created more friction than function. Johnson knew that he had to deliver the kind of experience he envisioned—one that put both agents and clients at the center. That system became BoldTrail.

“We call it our operating system,” says Johnson. “BoldTrail isn’t just software. It’s the infrastructure, the intelligence and the execution layer of everything we do. It’s what connects every part of our business.”

From recruiting and retention to coaching, operations and customer experience, BoldTrail powers it all. For Johnson, its value lies in what it replaces—a tangled web of logins, disconnected workflows and spreadsheets.

“Before BoldTrail, we had five or six tools duct-taped together,” he says. “If one system updated, something else broke. Now everything lives in one place. I always say BoldTrail is like a mansion. There are different rooms for marketing, recruiting and transactions—but everything is under one roof.”

This resulted in a seamless experience for agents, managers and clients alike. BoldTrail’s real-time dashboards and reporting give Johnson and his leadership team visibility into performance patterns, conversion trends and early warning signs of disengagement—something most brokerages miss entirely.

“Disengagement doesn’t happen overnight,” says Johnson, “but with BoldTrail, we can see when an agent is falling behind before they’ve fully checked out. That means we can coach them proactively instead of reacting after the fact.”

That coaching component is powered further by BoldTrail’s integration with Shilo.ai, an AI-based call tracking and behavior feedback tool that turns every phone call into a learning opportunity. As soon as an agent hangs up, they receive a breakdown of what they did well and where they can improve. They even have the option to roleplay the call again with AI based on the customer’s profile and tone.

“It’s like giving every agent their own personal COO. They’re not just using technology, they’re running better businesses without even realizing it.” That simplicity, says Johnson, is the platform’s superpower.

“Great tech should feel intuitive,” he adds. “The iPhone never shipped with a manual, and that’s how BoldTrail works. From day one, it just makes sense.”

And that’s why adoption across the brokerage hasn’t been a struggle. Johnson is quick to point out that agents aren’t required to use BoldTrail, but they choose to. “They use it because it helps them win. It gives them clarity and removes excuses.” The platform has also allowed Johnson to bring consistency to his recruiting process. “We track every campaign, every conversation, every conversion inside BoldTrail,” he says. “That data doesn’t just help us grow—it helps us grow smarter.”

In a market that’s constantly shifting, that real-time intelligence has become essential. Johnson hosts a weekly “Mind Over Market” call for his agents, helping them break down recent headlines and communicate with clarity. “There’s a lot of confusion in the market right now, and a lot of misinformation,” he says. “But the agents who are consistent, intentional and using the tools to educate their clients are the ones succeeding.”

For Johnson, who leads a diverse and growing team that spans the Greater Tampa area, BoldTrail isn’t just a CRM. It’s a cultural cornerstone. One that lets him scale support, reinforce systems and stay in tune with every aspect of his business.

For more information, please visit https://boldtrail.com.