The Jason Mitchell Group (JMG) has announced that Fresno, California-based Gary Pamma Team has joined its national network. The partnership signifies a notable opportunity for The Gary Pamma Team as JMG says its platform and referral pipeline promise to drive significant growth and elevate their entire platform.

Led and founded by Gary Pamma, The Gary Pamma Team has established itself within the Fresno Metro. With 3 agents, the brand claims The Gary Pamma Team will help with expanding coverage around the Central Valley.

“We are thrilled to have The Gary Pamma Team join the JMG family,” said Jason Mitchell, founder and CEO of JMG. “At JMG, we are dedicated to empowering teams and agents with cutting-edge tools, unparalleled support and industry-leading referral opportunities. Gary Pamma will continue to operate The Gary Pamma brand with the power of JMG behind them.”

JMG notes that its business model has leveraged proprietary technology and exclusive partnerships to generate high-quality referrals and help shape the real estate industry. In 2024, JMG facilitated over 120,000 referrals resulting in over $5 billion in closed sales. As part of the JMG network, The Gary Pamma Team will have access to all of these resources, potentially enhancing tier productivity and bottom line.

