Above, flanked by Brian Joyner and Tina Lapp of award sponsor Colibri Real Estate, national RISMedia Rookie of the Year winner Walther Vasquez Johnson on stage at RISMedia’s 2025 Annual Awards Gala in Washington, D.C. Photo by AJ Canaria.

Amid an evening of epic recognitions, RISMedia revealed its 2025 Real Estate Rookie of the Year winner Thursday at its Annual Awards Gala, held during the company’s 37th Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C., Sept. 3-5.



The evening also included a celebration of RISMedia’s 2025 Class of Real Estate Newsmakers along with the induction of three new members to its Real Estate Newsmakers Hall of Fame. Additionally, RISMedia presented its annual Leadership Award honoring an esteemed industry icon.

Rookie of the Year

During the Awards Gala, RISMedia awarded Walther Vasquez Johnson, a real estate agent with J&C Real Estate Solution in Sterling, Virginia, as its 2025 Real Estate Rookie of the Year.

Designed to honor new-agent success and professionalism, RISMedia’s Real Estate Rookie of the Year Award is sponsored by industry education leader, Colibri Real Estate. Tina Lapp, head of Industry Relations and Career Excellence for Colibri Real Estate, and Brian Joyner, vice president of sales for Colibri Real Estate Schools, presented the award to Vasquez Johnson.

“Congratulations, Walther—this achievement represents the pinnacle of first-year success in our industry,” Lapp said, presenting the award to Vasquez Johnson.

Vasquez Johnson thanked his faith for guiding him, and his family for supporting him and helping to drive him toward success.



“I always say, it’s not just a transaction—it’s about relationships and helping family,” he said. “I’m always thinking, ‘where’s the best property, the next family that I’m able to help achieve their dreams.’ “



From left, national Rookie of the Year winner Walther Vasquez Johnson, Koby Bishop, Brian Joyner, John Featherston, Tina Lapp, Ambre Theroux and Sam LoFaso. Not pictured Southeast regional winner Trent Rogers. Photo by AJ Canaria.

Vasquez Johnson was one of five Regional Rookie of the Year winners announced in August:

– Sam LoFaso, III, of LoFaso Real Estate Services in Brunswick, Ohio, Midwest winner

– Ambre Theroux of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties in Granby, Connecticut, Northeast winner

– Trent Rogers of Realty Executives Associates in Maryville, Tennessee, South winner

– Walther Vasquez Johnson of J&C Real Estate Solution in Sterling, Virginia, Southeast winner, and

– Koby Bishop of The Group, Inc. in Fort Collins, Colorado, West winner

“This past year has been significant for real estate, and we’ve seen our five regional finalists surpass expectations in ways that give us optimism for the future,” Lapp said, paying tribute to the five regional Rookie of the Year winners. “They’ve demonstrated that even in a challenging market, exceptional results are achievable when you bring passion, adaptability and entrepreneurial thinking to this profession.

“Entering the market during such a dynamic time presented unique challenges, yet tonight’s finalists demonstrated exceptional adaptability, perseverance and innovation, qualities that define successful real estate professionals regardless of market conditions,” Lapp said.



Joyner added, “These professionals have shown that with the right approach, dedication and client focus, it’s possible to achieve remarkable results even as a newcomer to the industry. Their accomplishments may well be indicators of positive momentum building in our market. Our regional winners represent the best of what’s possible when talent meets opportunity. They’ve collectively closed hundreds of transactions, served countless families in finding their dream homes and set new standards for excellence in our industry.”



Lapp noted that the five finalists’ achievements combined included an impressive 167 transactions totaling over $83,463,788 in sales volume during their first year in business.

Real Estate Newsmakers and the Newsmakers Hall of Fame



RISMedia also paid tribute to its Real Estate Newsmakers and the Newsmakers Hall of Fame class, which bestows special recognition upon long-standing industry icons who have made a lasting, positive impact on the real estate industry through their innovation, leadership and service.



The annual Real Estate Newsmakers program honors the industry’s most dynamic individuals for their previous year’s accomplishments and contributions to their companies, colleagues and clients, and to the larger cause of expanding and protecting homeownership. Nominated by RISMedia’s readers and editors, the more than 300 individuals in the 2025 class, along with this year’s Hall of Fame inductees, were announced this past January.

This year’s Hall of Fame inductees are:



Sue Yannaccone , President & Chief Executive Officer, Anywhere Brands and Anywhere Advisors, Anywhere Real Estate Inc.

Rick Haase , President, United Real Estate & COO, United Real Estate Group

Merri Jo Cowen , CEO, Stellar MLS

Caption: From left, Merri Jo Cowen, John Featherston, Rick Haase and Sue Yannacone. Photo by AJ Canaria.



RISMedia Founder and CEO John Featherston hailed the 2025 class of Newsmakers and Hall of Fame inductees for their work and contributions to the industry.



“The work you’ve done this past year to keep your businesses growing, serve your agents and clients and continue to advance the larger cause of homeownership, especially in a year of continuing challenges in our industry, is something to be incredibly proud of,” he said. “Your continued accomplishments and contributions to our industry and homeownership across this nation do not go unnoticed.”



During the Awards Gala, Hall of Fame inductees shared their thoughts:



Sue Yannaccone, President & Chief Executive Officer, Anywhere Brands and Anywhere Advisors, Anywhere Real Estate Inc.:



“It’s the people, this whole industry—and everything that we do and everything that drives me every single day is about the people. I’m truly blessed and honored. Thank you John and RISMedia and everybody for allowing someone like me who has been doing this for 25 years, and has chosen to do it her way. I never realized until a couple of years ago that I had a voice that matters in this industry. It’s never about making myself proud. It’s about making my daughter, family and team proud. I don’t do this alone. I do it with all of you in this room. With the team that’s here every day. We all have the immense honor of creating the path for the people that follow us. The possibilities are endless, but this generation needs to know that this is an industry that’s worthy of their hard work, the consumers’ trust and future leaders that have seen people do it the right way. Thank you for letting me be a part of it.”



Rick Haase, President, United Real Estate & COO, United Real Estate Group:



“It’s an honor to be here—an honor to be able to stand up here and reflect with you. My wife and kids are my North Star, and who knows where I would be without them. Thank you to John Featherston, who has been an incredible friend of the industry—and mine personally—another person who has been there when I needed help. Thank you for doing all that you do. Leadership is not being in charge; it’s taking care of the people in our charge. That’s a hard thing for me, because we know there is one person who gets these moments, but it’s really the team. The real heroes of our story are our agents and brokers.”



Merri Jo Cowen, CEO, Stellar MLS:



“I want to say thank you, John. Joining the Hall of Fame is a tremendous honor. You know when you love coming to work every day and are passionate about your career, when you get a recognition like this, it kind of takes your breath away.”



RISMedia’s Leadership Award



Also given out during the gala affair was RISMedia’s Annual Leadership Award, sponsored by Buffini & Company. The prestigious award is designed to honor an industry visionary who embraces innovation and exercises resilience to blaze new paths to success for real estate professionals and consumers alike. This year’s recipient was Hanna Holdings Inc. CEO Helen Hanna Casey.



Caption: From left, John Featherston, Helen Hanna Casey and Darin Dawson. Photo by AJ Canaria.



Presenting the award was the company’s Chief Growth Officer Darin Dawson.



“Tonight, we have the privilege of honoring a truly exceptional leader in our industry—Helen Hanna Casey,” Dawson said, introducing Hanna Casey. “Through her visionary leadership, Helen has helped grow Howard Hanna into one of the largest independently owned real estate companies in the nation, with more than 14,000 agents and hundreds of offices across the country.



“Helen is a tireless advocate for professionalism in the industry and a passionate supporter of empowering women in leadership. Her commitment to community, innovation, and excellence has set a gold standard in real estate,” he added.



Upon accepting the award, Hanna Casey said, “We talk about us selling houses as the American dream, but the American dream is that you can come into this business and change lives,” said Hanna Casey. “In the end, this will always be a people business because of the people that choose to be with us, because of how we choose to lead.”



