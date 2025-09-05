In an ever-changing real estate market, there is one segment that spells opportunity—the luxury sector. While economic challenges have prompted more cautious behavior from buyers and sellers, luxury sales have remained resilient, underscoring the sector’s enduring strength. According to the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing (ILHM), by the end of Q2 2025 total sales of single-family luxury homes were up 2.6% while attached properties declined 8.1% year-over-year. And despite increases in inventory, the median sold price increased 2% and 3.8% respectively for each category.



For real estate professionals, the continued strength of this sector offers the chance to grow your existing business or even break into a new segment of clients. The CENTURY 21 brand recently launched a collaboration with ILHM to equip agents with specialized tools and coaching to better serve luxury clients. I sat down with Sarah Gunnip, CENTURY 21 Mike Bowman, Inc. and Laura Heigl, CENTURY 21 Scheetz, two CENTURY 21 Fine Homes & Estates ambassadors, to explore how luxury is evolving.



Defining luxury today



ILHM sets the median threshold at $900K for single-family homes and $700K for attached—but luxury living today is no longer simply about price. It’s about lifestyle: exclusivity, location, design, and amenities that elevate everyday living.



You are both experienced veterans in this space, continuously exceeding market expectations with your high-end sales and earning some of our top brand performance recognitions year after year. So, in your opinion, what truly defines a luxury home? Is it a certain mindset and lifestyle such as exclusivity, prime location, expansive square footage inside and out, bespoke furnishings? With luxury often being in the eye of the beholder, what are you both hearing from your luxury clients today?



Sarah Gunnip: A lot of it depends on where you’re located. In my Texas market, I see buyers who want homes that feel luxurious—not necessarily because of the price tag, but because of how the space supports their lifestyle. For many, that means turn-key properties in gated communities with thoughtful upgrades that make daily life easier and more enjoyable.



For example, smart home technology, dual home offices, and wellness-focused features like spa bathrooms or meditation gardens are increasingly common. And while high-end materials like mahogany or natural stone are still in demand, what really stands out is how these elements come together to create a sense of comfort, ease, and pride in ownership. For luxury buyers, it’s the details that matter.



Laura Heigl: One area that buyers in my Indiana market gravitate towards focuses on grand scale entertaining. From gourmet chef’s kitchens with custom cabinetry, premium appliances and butler’s pantries to custom game rooms, outdoor kitchens, designer pools and private guest quarters—they want to provide friends and family with an extraordinary stay that will have them returning again and again.



Can luxury be attainable?



At the CENTURY 21 brand, we believe luxury isn’t reserved for the ultra-wealthy—it’s about helping every client live the most elevated version of their life, no matter the price point. While traditional definitions of luxury often start with a dollar amount, the reality is far more nuanced. What feels luxurious in one market may look entirely different in another. And for many buyers, luxury is less about square footage or finishes and more about how a home supports their lifestyle—offering peace, convenience, and joy.



This is where agents have the opportunity to shine. The CENTURY 21 commitment to quality service means that whether a client is buying a $700K home or a $2M estate, they receive the same level of care, attention, and expertise. Because luxury isn’t just about the home—it’s about the experience and memories they’re going to create within these walls.



SG: You’re absolutely right! Luxury doesn’t have to mean over-the-top. It can be about choosing a few elevated features that matter most to you and your family. Do you prioritize your family time? Maybe you want special rooms for watching movies or private spaces for your relatives when they visit. If wellness plays a big factor in your life it might be a serene backyard, or simply a home that feels like a retreat at the end of the day—those are the moments where luxury becomes personal and attainable.



LH: One of the most powerful ways agents can support clients in achieving attainable luxury is by helping them see the potential in a property—not just for what it is, but for what it can become. Sometimes, it’s not about finding a home that checks every box right away, but about identifying the spaces that can be transformed to reflect a client’s lifestyle.



For example, a home that might be on the cusp of what you’re looking for might become your family’s dream home with the right remodel or thoughtful upgrades. Maybe it’s converting a spare room into a personal spa or gym or enhancing an outdoor area for entertaining. These changes don’t have to be extravagant—they just need to be intentional.



Advice for today’s luxury agents



LH: To succeed in this space, you must understand the unique needs of affluent clients—professionalism, discretion, and deep market knowledge are key. As agents, we have the opportunity to guide clients toward choices that meet their expectation of luxury. That’s where our service really shines: by listening closely, understanding their priorities, and helping them create a home that feels elevated, personal, and truly their own.



Know that this clientele will likely view you with a more critical eye—does your listing presentation feel polished and professional, do you have a strategic marketing plan for their property, do you have the right financing knowledge and resources? So, make sure that you’re building that confidence in them right from the first meeting.



SG: As professionals, you need to look at not just today’s affluent consumer market but that of tomorrow as well. With $84 trillion in wealth transfers anticipated through 2045, the next generation of luxury buyers is already on the horizon. There is going to be a whole new group of high-end consumers looking for someone to guide their journey. That’s why I’m so excited about the CENTURY 21 brand’s work with the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing. Agents are now able to access some of the best coaching and resources to help put them ahead of the game and ready to tap into new opportunities for growth.



Final thoughts



Luxury today is about personalization and purpose. At CENTURY 21, we’re proud to support our agents with the insights and tools they need to lead in this evolving market. Luxury is a sector everyone wants to crack, but owning a larger part of this coveted market doesn’t come from tactics and tools, it is earned through expertise and empathy.



