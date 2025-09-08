Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE) has announced the addition of Mosaik to its Solutions Group program of business resources for its global network of 550 real estate firms. Mosaik is a client-experience platform that LeadingRE claims is designed to help brokerages and agents deliver personalized value to clients at every stage of the journey.

From home search and e-signature to transaction management and long-term homeowner engagement, Mosaik provides tools brokerages and agents can use to serve clients through their own digital ecosystem. Built-in homeowner dashboards and hyper-personalized post-close campaigns, such as insurance renewal reminders and neighborhood activity reports, can help brokerages stay connected to past clients for years.

“We’re excited to partner with LeadingRE because their network represents the best in independent real estate,” said Sheila Reddy, CEO of Mosaik. “Their members already serve clients at the highest level, and, through our Client Experience Platform, Mosaik helps them build on that excellence by delivering personalized value at scale and meeting modern consumer expectations for a seamless, digital experience. We’re proud to support their continued leadership around client-centricity with tools that strengthen relationships and elevate service across the entire client journey.”

“Mosaik helps brokerages deliver consistent, high-quality service to clients from consultation, through closing and beyond,” said Jim Psyhogios, LeadingRE’s vice president of strategic engagement. “Their platform positions agents to provide a seamless client experience time and time again. We’re thrilled to welcome them into Solutions Group and look forward to seeing the work they will do with our members.”

For more information, visit Mosaik.io.