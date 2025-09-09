Brown Harris Stevens (BHS), headquartered in New York City and overseeing the sale of marquee properties worldwide, has announced the official launch of its completely reimagined website. More than two years in development and featuring over 64,000 newly created pages of content, the new platform redefines the digital real estate experience for clients, agents and industry professionals, the company says.

“At Brown Harris Stevens, we are building not just for today, but for the future of real estate,” said Bess Freedman, chief executive officer. “This new website gives our clients the most advanced digital experience in the industry, while giving our agents the tools they need to succeed in a rapidly evolving market. It’s the perfect reflection of who we are: a firm rooted in tradition, but always on the forefront of innovation.”

Designed to combine cutting-edge technology with best-in-class content, the site was built by the BHS in-house development and marketing teams in continued collaboration with digital experience partner Neutrino. Through unique design-driven development, the process of buying, selling and marketing homes is now easier and more dynamic than ever before, the company says.



Key features now live:



Enhanced property detail pages: Richer layouts, immersive media, and comprehensive property data make every listing easier to navigate and more compelling to explore.

comprehensive property data make every listing easier to navigate and more Automatic stand-alone property websites: Every BHS exclusive now generates its own independent, customized property website, in addition to its listing detail page.

generates its own independent, customized property website, in addition to its Agent mastery pages with video: Agents can now showcase their expertise, personality, and track record through dedicated pages enhanced with video and multimedia.

personality, and track record through dedicated pages enhanced with video and Stand-alone websites for every agent and team: Each BHS agent and team now has a professional, customized website to strengthen their digital presence.

now has a professional, customized website to strengthen their digital presence. 3D state-of-the-art map search: An advanced, interactive way for clients to explore listings by neighborhood, building, or specific geographic criteria.

explore listings by neighborhood, building, or specific geographic criteria. Free home evaluation tool: Sellers can instantly access an estimated home valuation, followed quickly by a personalized comparative market analysis from a BHS agent.

valuation, followed quickly by a personalized comparative market analysis from a Enhanced neighborhood spotlight pages: Each market where BHS operates now has robust neighborhood guides with daily-updating market stats, local insights, and agent-driven expertise.

now has robust neighborhood guides with daily-updating market stats, local Expanded building pages: Comprehensive building profiles for every property in NYC and Miami, with dozens of new buildings added daily.

in NYC and Miami, with dozens of new buildings added daily. Content collaborations: Neighborhood guides and insights created in partnership with BHS agents, with added data integrations from GreatSchools and Local Logic.

partnership with BHS agents, with added data integrations from GreatSchools Dynamic content integration: Blog posts, press features, social media, and videos are now embedded across property pages, agent pages, and neighborhood pages for a richer, more connected experience. Coming Soon

videos are now embedded across property pages, agent pages, and Buyers collaboration tool: A first-of-its-kind feature that allows agents and clients to collaborate in real-time on the home search process.

clients to collaborate in real-time on the home search process. Marketing center and design studio: A back-end hub where agents can create, customize, and manage their marketing assets directly through the site.

customize, and manage their marketing assets directly through the site. Enhanced market insights: Real-time, advanced reporting tools that provide the most accurate and current data on the markets BHS serves.

Looking to the future, BHS will continue to expand the site with new client-facing and agent-focused features, ensuring the platform evolves with the market and stays ahead of client needs, the company said.



“This new Brown Harris Stevens website is as much about efficiency as it is about innovation,” said Chris Reyes, chief technology officer. “We built a back-end infrastructure that makes it faster and easier for our agents to manage listings, marketing, and client communications, all while ensuring the platform can scale with new tools and future growth.”



“In a congested environment for consumer home search, our goal was to provide an elevated user experience on all fronts,” added Chief Marketing Officer Matthew Leone. “Surrounding our listings with enhanced content–including 64,000 pages of market insights, agent spotlights, neighborhood, and building content along with integrations of blog posts, press, social media, and video into every page–ensures that each BHS listing and every BHS agent is presented with depth, personality, and authority. This isn’t just a website, it’s a 360 degree storytelling platform.”

To view the new website, visit bhsusa.com.