Canopy MLS has announced the approval of policy and system changes to expand seller listing options by its board of directors in August, independent of the National Association of Realtors® (NAR) MLS policy changes announced in March.

“This was not a process we took lightly,” said Anne Marie DeCatsye, Esq., CEO of Canopy Realtor® Association/Canopy MLS. “We utilized several mechanisms to garner feedback from our agents, including a scenario-based survey to gauge the level of understanding our agents have regarding what is currently permitted under the Canopy MLS rules.”

“The survey also asked for input on potential rules and system changes to better address clients’ privacy and security concerns, clear cooperation and coming soon policies,” she added.

Canopy MLS says it will be implementing the following changes immediately:

Clear Cooperation Policy (CCP) update : the submission requirement will remain at one business day. The company will also adopt the interpretation that one-to-one, agent-to-agent communications about listings do not trigger CCP.

Firm Exclusive Agreement update : the agreement will be updated to allow agents and brokers within the listing brokerage’s firm to share listings directly with their clients and customers through one-on-one relationship communications.

Canopy MLS says it will be implementing these next changes by the year-end or by early next year:

Coming Soon-No Show Status modification : price changes made while in the “coming soon-no show status” will be recorded but will not appear in the listing’s history, recent changes, Market Watch reports or Hot Sheet updates. Once the listing becomes active, the original list price and precious list price fields will update to reflect only the new price.

Limited exposure : Canopy MLS says this new listing option will give sellers more control over how much visibility their active listing receives. During limited exposure, days on the market will not be tracked, price history will not be displayed, showings will be allowed and listings will be excluded from data feeds.

Firm exclusive : This new option allows listings to be entered into the system but will be viewable only by agents within the listing brokerage. Additionally, price changes will not appear in the listing’s history, recent changes, Market Watch reports or Hot Sheet updates.

“These updates and options are intended to provide our agents a way to better serve their clients’ preferences in our marketplace,” said Charisma Southerland, 2025 president of Canopy Realtor® Association/Canopy MLS. “Members are encouraged to ask questions and contact MLS Compliance for assistance as these changes are being implemented.”

