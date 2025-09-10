Above, Matthew Ferrara

Maverix Advisory Group, a boutique strategic consultancy serving the proptech and real estate sectors, has announced the appointment of industry strategist, speaker and philosopher Matthew Ferrara to its advisory board.

The firm says its advisory board exclusively features respected industry executives, who help develop strategy, accelerate adoption, drive revenue and create opportunities for mergers and acquisitions, funding and enterprise expansion.

Maverix notes that Ferrara is widely recognized for decades of work helping organizations rethink growth, culture and change. As a key-note speaker and consultant, the group says he’s guided many other companies through significant transformations.

“Matthew has the rare ability to pair deep industry knowledge with a big-picture perspective that inspires action,” said Jeff Kennedy, founder and CEO of Maverix Advisory Group. “His insight and approach to leadership will be invaluable as we continue to help our clients scale and succeed in a rapidly evolving market.”

“Maverix is building something exceptional, offering practical strategies grounded in real-world experience, paired with a forward-looking vision for where our industry is headed,” Ferrara said. “I’m excited to contribute to that mission and support the next wave of leaders shaping real estate’s future.”

