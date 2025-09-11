Above: Set within a 3,000 acre private prairie reserve, world-class design and Four Seasons converge in perfect harmony.

Property highlights:

Location: Costalegre, Mexico

Listing price: $15.5 million

Features: 10,000-square-foot living space with six bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms.

Added appeal: Three-structure design, direct beach access, ocean-facing pools, native landscaping, sustainable materials, future-proofed layout and Four Seasons resort access.

There’s beachfront living—and then there’s Casa 18, where wild nature, world-class design and Four Seasons service converge in perfect harmony. Set within a 3,000-acre private nature reserve on Mexico’s Costalegre coast, this sprawling estate is one of just three Las Arenas beachfront residences at the Four Seasons Private Residences Tamarindo. Designed as a trio of low-profile, open-air structures surrounded by jungle and steps from a swimmable golden beach, Casa 18 is a sanctuary for those seeking barefoot luxury without compromise.

Seamlessly blending into its surroundings, the residence features palapa-style roofs, native stone and colors drawn from jungle and sea—complete with 10,000-plus square feet of indoor-outdoor living space unfolding across shaded terraces, ocean-facing pools and a chef-ready kitchen ideal for entertaining. It’s the kind of place where you can start your day with a barefoot walk on the beach and end it with a private massage as the sun sinks into the Pacific.

RISMedia spoke with Alex Mortimer, real estate advisor at Costalegre Real Estate, to learn more about what makes Casa 18 so exceptional, plus his insight into the vision, lifestyle and investment opportunity behind one of Mexico’s exclusive new offerings.

Joey Macari: What makes Casa 18 stand out, and how does its location set it apart?

Alex Mortimer: Casa 18, of the Las Arenas beachfront private residences at Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo, is located on a flat, expansive piece of oceanfront land, steps from the golden sand of Playa Tamarindo, thus enabling the beach to become an extension of your already sprawling terrace and garden. With Playa Tamarindo also being an extremely swimmable beach for most of the year, this is a hidden gem among the wild Pacific coast of Mexico. As Four Seasons is the first luxury brand to expand its private residence portfolio to the Costalegre, this property is setting the benchmark extremely high for the region, guaranteeing a level of service and attention to detail never before experienced in the area.

JM: How does the home respond to the surrounding environment?

AM: Casa 18, along with the other Las Arenas residences, embodies a design philosophy that seamlessly integrates architecture with ecology, thoughtfully responding to the surrounding biodiversity of the 3,000-acre private nature reserve (within which the Four Seasons property occupies less than 3%) and the untouched coastline of the Costalegre. Materials have been sourced locally wherever possible, from the stone on the outside of the buildings to the palapa (palm leaf) roofs. The color palette draws from the tones of the Pacific coastline, jungle vegetation, sand beaches and volcanic rock, helping the residence visually blend into its surroundings. Landscaping uses only native and endemic species, promoting pollinator habitats and maintaining ecological integrity. Lighting and noise design is sensitive to local fauna, minimizing disturbance to nocturnal species and nesting sea turtles.

JM: How does the layout support privacy, flexibility and multigenerational living?

AM: The Las Arenas residences are designed not just for beauty, but for the way discerning families live today. With each home consisting of three or four freestanding structures, the layout offers a balance between connection and privacy. Separate “pods” allow parents, grandparents, adult children and guests to share the same property while enjoying autonomy and space. Bedrooms often function like self-contained suites, while common areas serve as natural gathering points. The properties are future-proofed, designed for life’s evolutions, as buyers seek homes that serve multiple functions.

JM: How do owners engage with both privacy and Four Seasons amenities?

AM: Buyers of the private residences are drawn to what we refer to as the “best of both worlds” proposition: the effortless luxury and security of a world-class resort paired with the tranquility and autonomy of owning a private residence in one of Mexico’s most untouched coastal ecosystems. Buyers want ease without compromise. At the same time, each residence is set apart—physically and experientially—from the main resort, surrounded by natural buffer zones and low-impact landscaping. Some owners immerse fully in the resort lifestyle, while others opt for discretion and independence, utilizing in-residence services or engaging more sparingly. Many appreciate the ability to scale up or down. That fluidity is a core selling point. Today’s buyers are values-driven. They seek privacy not out of elitism, but for well-being, family and creative space.

JM: How are you positioning Casa 18 as a long-term investment?

AM: We’re positioning Casa 18 as an exceptionally rare opportunity to own within a globally respected brand while becoming part of a long-term, sustainability centered vision for coastal Mexico. Ultra-low density equals long-term scarcity value. Less than 3% of the land is developed. The Four Seasons name lends brand equity, resale credibility and operational excellence. Las Arenas owners benefit from turnkey resort services, supporting long-term value by broadening appeal. Costalegre has strict development controls and rising prestige. With these properties, we’re able to tell an honest, compelling story backed by a rational investment case: low density, brand alignment and rising awareness of Costalegre as the next luxury destination in Mexico.

For more information, please visit https://www.costalegrerealestate.com.