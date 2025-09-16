Above J’Aime Nowak



Fathom Holdings Inc. has announced a partnership with J’aime Nowak, a leadership consultant, keynote speaker and business strategist. In her role, the company says Nowak will guide the evolution of Fathom Elevate’s coaching and training initiatives while helping support Fathom Realty’s agents nationwide.

Nowak brings over three decades of experience across entrepreneurship, corporate leadership and team development. She is also the author of Unleash Your CEO Mama, a practical guide designed to help professionals, particularly women, navigate career and life. The book provides actionable strategies for balancing work, family and personal fulfillment.

“We’re thrilled to welcome J’aime to the Fathom family,” said Samantha Giuggio, president of Fathom Realty and COO of Fathom Holdings. “She brings not only expertise but heart. Her passion for people and strengthening processes aligns seamlessly with Fathom’s mission to serve and empower agents. We believe our team will benefit greatly from her proven frameworks and perspective.”

The firm says Nowak’s impact will begin with Fathom Elevate, its concierge coaching program designed to accelerate agent productivity and profitability. Over time, she will play a role in shaping coaching systems across the organization, including onboarding, leadership development and agent training

“Fathom continues to innovate not only through technology but through professional development,” added Marco Fregenal, CEO of Fathom Holdings. “Adding J’aime’s voice to our leadership team reinforces our commitment to elevating the agent experience. Her presence will help us scale smarter, build stronger teams and foster sustainable growth across our brands.”

With Nowak’s track record of coaching and training over 250,000 professionals and teams, Fathom says this partnership marks a step forward in its strategy to support agents in living and working with intention and impact.

“I am honored to partner with the exceptional team at Fathom to enhance the coaching and training experience for their agents through the innovative technology they offer,” commented Nowak. “My career has always centered on growth, connection and excellence, and because we share strong values, our collaboration will inspire agents to soar.”

