Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE) has announced the addition of Xunami to its Solutions Group of preferred business resources for its global network of 550 real estate firms.

Xunami is a company that creates video content that showcases properties, agents and communities using creativity, strategy and advanced tools like AI, CGI and professional videography. The social media-based company says it produces videos that help brokerages attract clients, recruit top talent and strengthen their brand.

“Being welcomed into the LeadingRE Solutions Group is truly an honor for Xunami,” said Jason Randolph, co-founder of Xunami. “LeadingRE has built a reputation for excellence by uniting the world’s top independent brokerages, and to be trusted as a partner in that network means so much to us.”

“We deeply value this relationship and are grateful for the opportunity to support LeadingRE members with creative video solutions that highlight their strength, their people, and their communities,” Randolph added. “This partnership is about more than content—it’s about helping incredible companies share their stories and continue leading the way in real estate.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Xunami to our Solutions Group,” said Jim Psyhogios, LeadingRE’s vice president of strategic engagement. “Xunami’s premium, real estate–focused content solutions will empower our members to elevate their marketing and stand out as leaders in the industry.”

