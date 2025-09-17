HAR.com, a real estate website operated by the Houston Association of Realtors, is expanding its offerings to now include available commercial properties alongside its residential home search. The commercial listings are powered by CommGate, HAR’s dedicated commercial information exchange.

HAR.com, which serves consumers seeking housing throughout the Greater Houston area, says with the new addition, the organization has become a comprehensive destination for both residential and commercial real estate search across Texas.

“Adding commercial listings to HAR.com brings even more value to consumers and agents,” said HAR.com Chairman of the Board Mario Arriaga. “Whether you’re looking for a home, an office or an investment property, HAR.com is now the source to explore all real estate options.”

For more information on commercial listings, click here.