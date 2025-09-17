There is just one day left to nominate a standout professional for RISMedia’s 2026 Real Estate Newsmakers.

Each year, RISMedia’s Real Estate Newsmakers program honors those who are making a real difference in real estate. Whether through innovation, leadership, service or advocacy, Newsmakers are the individuals helping shape the future of the industry on the local, regional and national levels.

From rising stars to established leaders, from agents and brokers to tech innovators and community champions, Newsmakers are recognized for the impact they’ve made during the past year.

Nominations for the 2026 class close tomorrow, Sept. 19.

Who should you nominate?

You can nominate as many 2026 Newsmakers as you’d like—including yourself! Nominees can come from any sector of residential or commercial real estate, including: brokers, agents, team leaders, MLS and association executives, mortgage and title professionals, tech innovators and coaches, real estate service providers and more!

The 2026 Newsmakers categories

Newsmaker nominations are open across six dynamic categories, plus, RISMedia will celebrate a select group of industry legend for their long standing, exemplary service and influence, inducting them into the 2026 Newsmakers Hall of Fame. See the 2026 Newsmakers categories below.

What happens next?

More than 300 2026 Real Estate Newsmakers will be announced on RISMedia.com in early 2026 and featured in the February ’26 issue of Real Estate magazine.

An elite group will also be inducted into RISMedia’s Newsmakers Hall of Fame during the Annual Awards Gala, held in conjunction with RISMedia’s 38th Annual CEO and Leadership Exchange in Washington, D.C.

2026 Newsmakers will be selected based on standout achievements made during the 2025 calendar year. While career milestones are always valued, 2026 recognition will highlight specific accomplishments in 2025.

Don’t wait! Nominations for the 2026 class close tomorrow, Sept. 19.

Do you or someone you know have what it takes to be a 2026 Real Estate Newsmaker? If the answer is yes, click here to nominate a real estate professional today! To see the full list of 2025 Real Estate Newsmakers, click here.