Corcoran Group LLC has announced its international franchise expansion with the launch of Corcoran Fischer Properties, the brand’s first entry into Germany. Based in Frankfurt and led by Founder and Managing Director Moritz Fischer, the firm will serve clients throughout the city.

“Frankfurt is a dynamic, international city with a thriving real estate market and a strong demand for upscale properties and premium service,” said Corcoran’s President and CEO Pamela Liebman.

“Moritz and his experienced team bring deep local expertise, entrepreneurial energy, and a shared commitment to Corcoran® brand’s values,” she added. “We’re thrilled to welcome them as our first affiliate in Germany and look forward to their success in this exciting market.”

Corcoran Fischer Properties was founded by Mortiz Fischer, one of Frankfurt’s top-performing agents. Within two years of working under an established real estate brokerage in Germany, Moritz rose to become one of the top three agents in the company’s Frankfurt operations. Prior to his work within the real estate industry, he earned a degree in business administration and held sales roles in both corporate and innovative start-ups.

Now, with over a decade of industry and entrepreneurial experience, Moritz will helm Corcoran Fischer Properties.

The company says that a select group of high-performing agents and marketing professionals will be joining Corcoran Fischer Properties, including leading agent Melanie Rettig and marketing innovator Kim Fischer, each bringing senior-level experience.

Corcoran says it will focus on establishing the brand in Frankfurt and aiding a robust network of clientele in neighborhoods like Westend, Nordend, Sachsenhausen and Bankenviertel.

“Corcoran combines global reach with a human touch–two qualities that are essential in the premium segment of Frankfurt’s real estate market,” said Fischer. “We’re not just launching a name; we’re bringing a new level of energy, integrity and international perspective to how real estate is done in Frankfurt. With Corcoran’s support, we’re confident we can build something truly special for our clients and our city.”

Frankfurt is Germany’s financial capital and home to the European Central Bank, Deutsche Bank, Deutsche Bundesbank and numerous global corporations. With an average home price exceeding €700,000, the city has shown continued attraction from high-net-worth individuals, international executives and institutional investors.

“Frankfurt is a natural fit for the Corcoran® brand,” said Stephanie Anton, president of Corcoran Affiliates. “It’s a city that values quality, lifestyle and global connection – three characteristics intrinsic to Corcoran. Moritz and his affiliated agents are ideal partners to bring our brand to life in Germany, and we’re excited to support their growth.”

Frankfurt’s residential landscape offers a mix of property types, including single-family homes, townhouses and condominiums, particularly in the city’s central districts. Architecture in the city is design-centric, blending contemporary minimalism with classic European craftsmanship. Consumers in Frankfurt’s premium markets prioritize location, architectural integrity and added amenities, often seeking properties that reflect personal style while offering proximity to cultural institutions, international schools and the financial district, the company says.

Corcoran Fischer Properties, operating from a central office located at Rohrbachstrasse 47 in Frankfurt’s Nordend-Ost district, says it will be prioritizing strategic growth and expansion while also focusing on marketing initiatives and local promotions.

Since launching its affiliate network in February 2020, Corcoran has expanded, both across the United States and internationally. Recent international launches include Corcoran Magri Properties in Lake Garda, Verona and Cortina, Italy, Corcoran Horizon Realty in Ontario, Canada, Corcoran The Baja Real Estate Co. in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and most recently, Corcoran Atlantic in Lisbon, Portugal.

