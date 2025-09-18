Above, Stacie Staub and Madeline Linder

Since launching West + Main in 2017, Stacie Staub and Madeline Linder have turned a bold vision into one of the most dynamic woman-owned brokerages in the country. Forgoing venture capital, the Denver-based co-founders have grown a design-forward, agent-first company that now includes more than 400 agents, multiple brands and a culture rooted in creativity, trust and community.

Their latest venture, Refresh by West, launched in partnership with national contractor Curbio, offers clients a turnkey solution for prepping homes for sale or move-in; combining design, speed and simplicity without upfront costs.

Here, Staub and Linder talk about preserving their brand identity through rapid growth and how they’re preparing for the evolving market.

What has been the biggest challenge—and biggest advantage—of scaling without outside investors?

Stacie Staub: The biggest advantage has been building a company that we’re proud of. We’ve had the ability to quickly pivot and make fast decisions without being governed by a board of directors or limited by investor goals. That freedom has allowed us to put our agents and clients first, every time. We’ve also chosen to stay independent in a time when so many brokerages are being folded into larger conglomerates. That choice means something.

Madeline Linder: The biggest challenge has been having the guts to go for it, especially when you don’t have any money to fall back on. I remember using money from our own pockets to design and provide marketing pamphlets for our agents for free. That was a huge investment for us at the time, but we believed in what we were building, making the initial investment worth it with exponential return in the end.

How have you maintained a design-forward identity while scaling to 400-plus agents?

SS: Being thoughtful about the West + Main brand from the beginning allowed us to keep everything consistent as we grew. From the start, we defined who our ideal agent is, who their ideal client is and how to create a brand that’s approachable and accessible to all demographics. A strong focus on fair housing has always been important to us.

ML: It comes down to putting the brand first and not compromising. We’ve had a long-term vision for the brand that’s been able to evolve and stay exciting while still being consistent.

How do you divide leadership in a way that maximizes strengths across multiple businesses?

SS: We’ve stayed in our own lanes while collaborating fully. I focus on operations while Madie leads creative. We talk through every decision together, but we also trust each other to take the lead depending on the situation. We treat this partnership with a lot of care and mutual respect.

ML: We always joke that we share a brain, and honestly, it feels true sometimes. Even across our other brands, including West Way Lending, Spring House Pilates and our restaurant, Blue Nest, we continue to collaborate closely and support each other.

What shifts are you preparing agents and clients for?

SS: We started preparing our agents for a market shift long before interest rates jumped. We teach our agents to be professionals for life. There’s opportunity in every cycle if you’re positioned for it.

ML: From a marketing perspective, it’s about making sure our agents are informed and that they can communicate clearly with their clients. Education is everything.

SS: To help with this, we recently launched an incredible partnership with Project I See You, which supports first-time homebuyers, especially single moms.

You’ve built a culture, not just a company. What advice do you have for other women entrepreneurs?

SS: Lead with a mindset of abundance and generosity. Even when taking a leap feels risky, that’s where the magic happens.

ML: Culture starts with who you hire. One person can shift the energy of an entire team. We also stay plugged into our local community. Ultimately, it’s more than just real estate for us.

