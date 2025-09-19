Above, Savannah Scott



John L. Scott Real Estate has announced that Savannah Scott has been promoted to the role of vice president of Broker Experience. Scott, a fourth-generation member of the Bellevue, Washington-based longtime family-owned business, has been a broker with the firm for the past seven years and held the director of Broker Engagement position for the past year and a half.

According to the firm, the VP of Broker Experience position is designed specifically to elevate the success and career development of the company’s 3,000+ residential specialists across all four states it serves, including Washington, Oregon, Idaho and California.

This dedicated leadership role will focus entirely on enhancing every aspect of the broker journey at John L. Scott, the company says, from streamlined onboarding and comprehensive training programs to ongoing career development opportunities that align with our commitment to transactional excellence and negotiation expertise.

A key focus will also be prioritizing brokers’ client engagement activities through “tried-and-true” practices from housing market updates and home anniversaries to monthly client events that strengthen lasting relationships, the company noted.

“By having a fourth-generation Scott family member as a senior executive solely focused on the broker experience, we’re reinforcing our 90-year commitment to empowering our residential specialists with the tools, knowledge and support they need to build thriving careers while Living Life as a Contribution®,” said Lennox Scott, chairman and CEO of John L. Scott Real Estate. “This investment in our people reflects our understanding that when our brokers succeed, our clients receive exceptional service, and our company continues to grow stronger.”

To contact Savannah Scott email SavannahScott@johnlscott.com. For more information visit https://www.johnlscott.com/.