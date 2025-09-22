Stellar MLS has announced its collaboration with the MIAMI Association of REALTORS® (MIAMI), the nation’s largest local Realtor association with 60,000 members.

Stellar MLS currently serves 30% of Florida’s land area across 18 counties, as well as Puerto Rico. Through this agreement, access will expand to include Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach Counties. With South Florida included, the company says it will now connect real estate professionals across the state’s fastest-growing, most diverse and most influential regions.

Under a reciprocal MLS access agreement, Stellar MLS and MIAMI customers can search and view listings in both systems, without the need for additional memberships. The collaboration goes beyond data access, offering a platform for customers to grow their referral networks and explore new market opportunities.

Beginning Tuesday, September 30th, Stellar and MIAMI REALTORS® customers will have reciprocal access to each other’s listings.

“Our reciprocal MLS access agreement with MIAMI REALTORS® is a win for real estate professionals, the consumers they serve and ultimately, the industry as a whole,” said Merri Jo Cowen, CEO of Stellar MLS. “It connects major markets across Florida and gives our collective customers a broader, more timely view of the marketplace. Together, we are advancing data accuracy, transparency and access, three pillars that define us at Stellar MLS.”

The collaboration between Florida’s two largest MLSs expands listing visibility across Miami, Tampa and Orlando. Stellar MLS subscribers can now access listings in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Martin counties through their existing login.



Since both MLSs use Matrix, real estate professionals can experience a familiar platform to view and share real-time data. Stellar MLS claims this will simplify the process of assisting clients who are relocating, investing or exploring new opportunities.

“MIAMI and its data share partners are gaining even more listing exposure for their clients thanks to these landmark partnerships in key markets,” MIAMI CEO Teresa King Kinney said. “Through IntraMatrix, REALTORS® can network, build exciting new referral opportunities and make more deals.”

For more information, visit stellarmls.com.