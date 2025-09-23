Above, Anthony Lamacchia.

Anthony Lamacchia

Broker/Owner and CEO

Lamacchia Companies Inc.

Waltham, Massachusetts

https://www.lamacchiarealty.com

Region served: Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Maine and South Florida

Years in business: 21 years licensed

Number of offices: 23

Number of agents: 750

No. 1 tip for an effective recruiting pitch: It’s not about the pitch; it’s about educating. The more you educate, the more you’ll attract agents to your company.

Most creative or successful marketing campaign you’ve run: When there was an oversupply of inventory and the market was in really bad shape 15-plus years ago, I ran an ad with the following message: “If I don’t sell your home in 70 days, I will buy it.” Nothing has ever driven more business than that, but it would never work in this market.

Key to establishing a healthy work-life balance: If you want to be highly successful, there’s no such thing as work-life balance. You have to work harder and smarter to get ahead.

You’ve completed an amazing number of acquisitions, totaling 11 companies in about two years. How is this supporting your vision for Lamacchia Realty in the next three to five years?

In this type of market, I believe there’s no better way to grow than through acquisitions. We have some in the pipeline, and I hope to close more before the end of the year. The thing I like most about acquisitions is the fact that the owners tend to be more in tune with what’s going on in the market. They’re more realistic and dramatically more humbled from the bad market.

As we move past one year post-NAR mandate, how are you counseling frontline agents to respond when clients ask questions or express skepticism in light of the lawsuit outcome?

Truthfully, there hasn’t been very much skepticism. That being said, we’ve noticed more buyers in the last few months saying they don’t want to work with a buyer’s agent, but it’s been minimal. Once the process is explained to them correctly, they’re usually fine.

In what ways are you directing team leaders and agents to successfully take advantage of the recent transitioning to a buyer’s market?

I’m actually very excited about this market transition because this is the type of market I built my business in 15 – 20 years ago. I’ve been telling agents the truth, which is that you can handle dramatically more listings than you can buyers. Once an agent learns the art of pricing right and getting price adjustments, they should be able to do more business and dominate this market.

What are some of the latest trends or best practices currently being addressed in your Crush It In Real Estate training curriculum?

While we recently completed updating all of our training, we now offer courses for buyer lead conversion, seller lead conversion, managing clients throughout the sales process, obtaining price adjustments, working with clients that are selling and buying at the same time and how to get paid.

Your Lamacchia Cares Foundation has touched countless lives. Tell us about some of the milestones you’re most proud of when it comes to your team’s philanthropy.

The Lamacchia Cares Foundation has only been in action for a couple of years, as far as our full-fledged 501c3 foundation, and it’s off to a very good start. We donated to some wonderful causes late last year after raising a decent amount of money in our first year in 2025. But the Lamacchia Cares initiatives continue to be a success. We recently competed in the Boston Children’s Hospital Corporate Cup, and we were the largest corporate fundraiser out of 60 companies with over $37,000 raised.

For more information, visit https://www.lamacchiarealty.com.