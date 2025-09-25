Cloze, the AI-powered sales and marketing platform for real estate brokerages, has announced the launch of Maia, a voice-enabled AI assistant. Now available in beta to platinum and enterprise plan customers, Maia responds to voice or text commands in everyday language to carry out tasks across the Cloze platforms and any connected applications.

Cloze says Maia was built for busy agents who work primarily on their phones to make it easier to stay productive while on the road. While other AI assistants might be limited to generating content, answering questions or making suggestions, Maia offers some more features.

The company claims Maia actually takes action–after meeting a new client, for example, it can create the client, summarize the meeting notes, draft a personalized follow-up email, subscribe them to newsletters, enroll them into a connected application like RealScout and more.

“What sets Maia apart is simple: it doesn’t stop at just creating content,” said Dan Foody, CEO of Cloze. “It tackles action items from meetings, drafts emails to clients and even creates marketing materials in Canva—whatever it takes to strengthen relationships or move deals forward. Since Maia works with other apps and can draw from your full communications history, agents can ask it to do things in plain English, and Maia just gets it done.”

One of the new features that Maia introduces is the ability to transcribe in-person or virtual client meetings, identify different speakers and generate summaries with action items.

Beyond transcription, Maia can also execute tasks within Cloze or any of its integrated applications such as Canva for marketing materials, Cloud CMA for listing presentations, HomeSpotter for property promotion, Zenlist for client programs and others.

Since Maia draws from agents’ existing data within Cloze, including contact histories, property details and communication records, agents can check off actions items via voice or text commands including:

Adding and updating client information, properties and deals

Setting reminders and follow-up tasks

Executing actions in connected apps

Summarizing client interaction history

Creating personal email drafts

Subscribing clients to newsletters

“Imagine if your phone could run only one app. Need three apps? Carry three phones. It sounds crazy but that’s what other vendors are building,” Foody explained. “Use three tools, juggle three assistants. It’s a strategic dead-end for brokerages and agents. That’s why we’ve built Maia as an open ecosystem. Maia works with other apps and other AI assistants, so your agents can work with the same AI assistant and still access all the tools they use.”

Cloze says Maia fits seamlessly into its “connected brokerage” approach. It activates features across Cloze and other integrated tools, helping agents work without having to switch platforms. For those already using assistants like Claude.ai, Maia supports Model Context Protocol (MCP), allowing agents to use Maia’s tools from inside other AI systems.

For more information, click here.