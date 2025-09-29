Century 21 Real Estate LLC has announced its expansion into San Bernardino’s High Desert with the affiliation of Excellence Real Estate HD in Victorville.

The ten-year-old brokerage was founded by current broker/owner Noel A. Sena Sr., a third-generation real estate professional who followed in his grandmother and mother’s footsteps. Sena’s wife, two sisters, sisters-in-law and brother-in-law are all also licensed professionals in real estate. Noel Jr. is a fourth-generation real estate professional and the right-hand man at the brokerage who has been helping to grow the firm to over 100 agents in the past decade, the company noted.

CENTURY 21 says that Sena’s brokerage has developed a reputation throughout the High Desert region for its ability to assist residents with everything from vacant land, commercial real estate, residential and investment properties. The firm’s reach also extends into Los Angeles, Riverside, San Diego and Orange County.

Now doing business as CENTURY 21 LEADERS, Sena and his independent sales professionals will have access to the CENTURY 21® brand’s technology, marketing, lead generation, agent learning and coaching.

“This was a major decision but after reviewing the marketing, technology and support available, I am confident our affiliated agents will finally have the tools to help them elevate their sales, close more deals and reach new levels of success,” said Sena.

Sena also says his decision to affiliate with the brand was influenced by the in-depth succession courses offered by CENTURY 21®.

“Real estate is my calling,” said Sena. “From watching my mother and grandmother growing up, to now helping my son learn the ins and outs of the business, I love everything about our industry. Not only does it allow me to spend time with my family, but it also allows me to provide for agents and clients alike. Now with the support of the CENTURY 21® brand, I hope to continue to grow our business, both through organic recruiting efforts and through strategic M&As.”

The firm says that Sena and his affiliated agents have stood out in the industry because of their eagerness to invest themselves in each deal, along with the family-centric principles that guide their business.

“Our affiliated agents don’t just have passion when it comes to helping people, they’ve also got the experience that matters, too,” said Sena. “Many of us in the office have been around for some of the industry’s most difficult times, and we believe that this has instilled a resilience in us that not everyone can offer. We don’t back down when challenges arise, we double our effort, push through the obstacles and stay relentless until we reach a solution for our clients.”

The CENTURY 21 LEADERS office is located in the heart of Southern California’s High Desert, roughly an hour and a half northwest of Los Angeles proper. Victorville is regarded as the High Desert’s leader in both industry and retail and is home to roughly 125,000 residents.

“Expanding the CENTURY 21 network around key metropolitan areas like Los Angeles is critical to the success of the brand as a whole, but it’s also imperative that we only look for professionals who fit the CENTURY 21 mold,” said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “With Noel, his fit with the brand is immediately evident when you look at his family’s roots in the industry and his ability to facilitate rapid growth without sacrificing quality of service. We know he’s already proven himself a competent leader with how quickly he’s grown his company in Southern California, and that makes us all the more excited to see what new heights he can reach with the support of an international brand.”

