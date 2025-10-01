Corcoran Group LLC has announced the continued expansion of its affiliate network with the launch of Corcoran Chart House Realty, operating across Rhode Island’s coastal enclaves. Led by broker/owner Matthew Antonio, the firm will serve clients throughout Rhode Island’s coastal and heritage communities.

“Rhode Island’s East Bay and coastal enclaves offer a rare blend of heritage, lifestyle and enduring real estate value,” said Pamela Liebman, president and CEO of The Corcoran Group. “With their deep-rooted local expertise, strong leadership and a culture that truly prioritizes collaboration and care, Corcoran Chart House Realty is an ideal addition to our network. I’m proud to welcome them and excited to see how they elevate the client experience in one of New England’s most distinctive markets.”

Founded in 2013 as Chart House Realtors, the firm opened its first office in 2018 and has since become a top-performing brokerage in Rhode Island. In 2023, Antonio was recognized as the top individual selling agent in Barrington and the East Bay, according to State-Wide MLS. With the addition of Chief Operating Officer Tyler Swanson earlier this year, the firm says it has sharpened its focus on strategic growth, agent support and marketing innovation.

“At Chart House, we’ve always believed you don’t need to be everywhere, you need to be exceptional where it matters,” said Antonio. “Joining the Corcoran® network allows us to grow without losing what makes our company feel like home to our clients. Corcoran’s marketing power, technology tools and international presence are the perfect complement to our values.”

Corcoran Chart House Realty currently comprises a boutique team of affiliated agents and plans to expand its footprint in the future with new offices in Newport and Providence’s East Side. The firm will continue to operate out of its existing Barrington office and will maintain its presence across the East Bay, Newport County and surrounding areas.

Rhode Island’s coastal real estate market is defined by its waterfront, historic charm and tight inventory, particularly in legacy communities like Barrington, Newport and Jamestown. The area attracts both primary and second-home buyers, with a strong demand from consumers in Boston, New York and beyond. In 2024, the region saw over $2.1 billion in combined sales volume, with Newport County alone contributing more than $750 million, according to State-Wide MLS.

“Matt and his team have built something truly special in Rhode Island’s coastal communities,” said Stephanie Anton, president of Corcoran Affiliates. “The team’s dedication to excellence and their deep understanding of the local market make them ideal affiliates for the Corcoran brand. I’m excited to see Corcoran Chart House Realty continue to thrive and eager to see their planned growth come to fruition under our banner.”

Since launching its affiliate network in February 2020, Corcoran has expanded across the United States and internationally. Last year, Corcoran welcomed Corcoran Genesis in Houston Texas’ suburban markets; Corcoran Property Advisors in Boston, Massachusetts and surrounding coastal communities; Corcoran Prime in Portland, Oregon; Corcoran DeRonja Real Estate in Raleigh, North Carolina; and Corcoran McEnearney in the greater Washington D.C. area. Recent international launches include Corcoran Magri Properties in Lake Garda, Verona and Cortina, Italy; Corcoran Horizon Realty in Ontario, Canada; Corcoran The Baja Real Estate Co. in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico; Corcoran Atlantic in Lisbon, Portugal; and most recently, Corcoran Fischer Properties in Frankfurt, Germany.

