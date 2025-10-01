Above: Built in 1882, this 5,160-square-foot home blends Queen Anne, Second Empire and Italianate influences into a timeless landmark.

Property Highlights:

Location: Marietta, Georgia

Listing Price: $1,999,900

Features: 5,160-square-foot home with five bedrooms, four full bathrooms and one half bathroom.

Added Appeal: National Register of Historic Places, 13-foot ceilings, eight fireplaces, built-in grandfather clock, wraparound porches, historic barn, dual driveways and expansive gardens.

Some homes are built for living in, while others are built for legacy. Tower Oaks, the grandest Victorian residence in Historic Marietta, is both. Built in 1882, this Italian-style villa stands as the only one of its kind in the city, blending Queen Anne, Second Empire and Italianate influences into a timeless landmark. From its sweeping porches and mansard roofline to its hand-carved mantels and soaring pocket doors, the awe-inspiring estate is less a house than a living chapter of Georgia’s history.

Anchored on a manicured acre just steps from Marietta Square, the estate unfolds across more than 5,000 square feet, where every detail carries the weight of both luxury and legacy. Beyond its architectural pedigree, Tower Oaks offers wraparound porches, lush gardens shaded by mature trees, a historic scuppernong arbor and a three-stall barn.

Inside, every detail tells a story: light streams through leaded glass doors and tall windows, illuminating quarter-sawn oak paneling, plaster medallions and intricate woodwork. Eight fireplaces, a built-in grandfather clock crafted from Civil War artifacts and a dramatic walnut staircase all speak to the craftsmanship of another era—while thoughtful updates balance authenticity with comfort.

Now exclusively offered through Harry Norman, REALTORS®, the listing marks one of the first brought to the firm by real estate veteran Jim Glover (who recently returned to Harry Norman) and his business partner Mitchell Clifford.

RISMedia spoke with listing agents Glover and Clifford to learn what makes Tower Oaks such a rare offering and how its legacy continues to shape the future of Historic Marietta.

A three-stall barn, scuppernong arbor and chicken coop remain on the property, offering a glimpse into life in the 1800s.

Joey Macari: What makes this a Great Space?

Jim Glover: Tower Oaks is a home that immediately draws you in. Its sweeping front porch, dramatic rooflines and tall windows create a striking first impression, while every detail inside feels intentional and full of character. The layout blends grand entertaining spaces with intimate rooms, offering both elegance and comfort. From the moment you step inside, the home begins to tell its story.

JM: Tower Oaks blends a number of architectural styles. How do those elements work together to give it its character?

Michell Clifford: The beauty of Tower Oaks lies in the seamless blend of its architectural influences. Queen Anne design brings warmth and charm through asymmetry and intricate woodwork. The Second Empire style adds grandeur with its distinctive mansard roof and vertical emphasis. Italianate elements, including tall, narrow windows and ornate brackets, introduce refinement. Together, these styles create a home that’s visually compelling and historically significant.

JM: What preservation choices were most important in balancing authenticity with livability?

JG: The heart of Tower Oaks is found in its original craftsmanship, carefully preserved to honor the home’s history. Soaring pocket doors, intricate moldings, plaster ceiling medallions, working shutters and hand-carved mantels remain intact, offering daily reminders of its 19th century origins. Even the hardwood floors and windows reflect the artistry of the period. Preserving these elements was less about choice than about honoring the story they tell, ensuring the character and authenticity continue to shine through every space. Beyond the home itself, the three-stall barn, scuppernong arbor and chicken coop remain on the property, offering a rare glimpse into the way of life that defined Tower Oaks in the 1800s.

JM: With its place on the National Register of Historic Places, what unique considerations come into play during a sale?

MC: Being listed on the Kennesaw Avenue Historic District elevates Tower Oaks beyond a private residence, making it part of a shared cultural heritage. For buyers, this designation often raises questions. While it does not restrict everyday use, it offers eligibility for preservation incentives and grants. More importantly, it carries a sense of prestige, appealing to those who value history, legacy and the significance of owning a property with such distinction.

JM: How do you guide clients through the purchase of a property as distinct as Tower Oaks?

JG: The main consideration with a historic property is education. Buyers want clarity on what the designation means for renovations, neighborhood guidelines and resale value. We help address those questions by connecting clients with preservation resources, zoning information and even the experiences of past homeowners. More than a purchase, owning Tower Oaks means becoming a steward of Marietta’s history, and we ensure clients feel supported in that responsibility.

