Above, David McCarthy.

David McCarthy has been a force in Massachusetts real estate for more than three decades. As operating partner of Keller Williams Realty Boston-Metro and Chestnut Hill, overseeing four offices and 450 agents across New England, his leadership blends operational savvy with a deep commitment to education. In a market defined by rapid change and tight regulations, McCarthy is focused on preparing his team with the tools and knowledge to succeed.

One of those tools is DepositLink, which has fundamentally streamlined how his offices handle transactions. “DepositLink’s workflow makes it our favored process for collecting and holding escrow for our listings,” he says. “Sending the request, holding—and, if needed, returning monies is very straightforward and streamlined. Using DepositLink for rental commissions and deposits has allowed our agents to have a competitive edge when representing either the landlord or tenant applicant, where time is of the essence. Agents and the accounting team at the offices rave about the efficiency of DepositLink.”

That efficiency resonates across the board, from agents in the field to the back-office staff supporting them. “Our agents appreciate the ease with which they can send requests and verify payments without involving our accounting team to communicate the status of funds,” says McCarthy. “DepositLink’s overall efficiency allows agents to deliver valued customer service to their clients.” By removing unnecessary steps and delays, the platform empowers agents to focus on what matters most—serving clients and closing deals smoothly.

For McCarthy, simplifying payments frees his focus for larger industry challenges. With leadership roles at the national and local level, he has a front-row view of the shifting landscape. “The myriad of changing rules and regulations at the state level, along with several national settlements, has created an environment that requires highly skilled and constantly educated agents,” he says. “Brokerages must stay in tune with, align with and stay ahead of the curve. Today, artificial intelligence is something we are training on, along with the myriad changes state regulation and the settlement of lawsuits have brought to agents.”

That focus on training is central to Keller Williams—which is recognized for its culture of education. McCarthy sees AI and regulatory knowledge as the next frontiers of preparedness. “From micro-targeted marketing for listings to maintaining client relationships, we’re constantly working with our team to keep our agents up to speed on the evolving rules and regulatory landscape,” he says. “The recent changes in agency and rental regulations have required us to maintain a training schedule to keep agents ahead of the curve.”

Boston’s market also carries challenges outsiders may not realize. “One challenge that’s pretty unique in the Massachusetts real estate market is how deeply local zoning, permitting and historic preservation rules shape every deal,” notes McCarthy. “In neighborhoods like Beacon Hill or the South End and others in Greater Boston, even changing a window can require approval, and tenant-protection laws make condo conversions much more complex than in other markets. Navigating that means I’m not just selling a property—I’m helping clients understand what’s legally possible, setting expectations early and connecting them with the right attorneys or consultants. It’s about being both a broker and a guide through Massachusetts’ regulatory maze.”

In a complex market, McCarthy values simplicity. “DepositLink is one of the few areas of our business that hasn’t required constant attention and evolution,” he says, crediting its efficiency for agents and clients alike. By combining DepositLink’s proven workflow with training on AI, regulations and market shifts, McCarthy ensures his team is prepared to navigate the challenges and opportunities within the New England real estate market.

For more information, please visit https://www.depositlink.com.