Final Offer has launched in Denver and the Front Range in partnership with several brokerages including RE/MAX Alliance, RE/MAX Professionals, RE/MAX of Cherry Creek and West + Main Homes. These brokerages’ agents can now offer home sellers more options and control over how they market their homes and potential buyers access to more real-time information, including alerts when offers are made on properties on finaloffer.com, the company stated.

“Final Offer is elevating real estate by bringing speed, transparency and simplicity to every transaction,” said Stacie Staub, CEO of West + Main Homes. “The industry is evolving, and we’re proud to be a launch partner in our markets setting the standard for a modern client experience.”

Final Offer gives real estate professionals and their clients opportunities to take action and accelerate communication in real time along the listing, search and negotiation journey.

The company says that to date, there hasn’t been visibility for real estate agents and consumers to questions such as: Are there any offers? Is there an offer deadline? What do I need to offer to win? These blind spots can lead to buyers missing out, sellers leaving money on the table and agents spending more time on deals than necessary. With Final Offer, agents across Colorado are now equipped to answer these questions and meet the expectations of buyers and sellers with real-time data, the brand says.

“Consumers expect real-time transparency in every other part of their lives. Why should buying or selling a home be any different?” said Chad Ochsner, broker/owner, RE/MAX Alliance. “We’re proud to bring this level of clarity and confidence to Colorado.”

Today’s real estate market is a tale of two properties. Some receive multiple offers when first listed, but many are sitting on the market longer with no offers in sight. With Final Offer, listing agents have more tools they can deploy to spark actions, including sending a reverse offer to all interested parties, setting a “buy it now” Final Offer price, launching a flash sale, starting an offer window or expanding the buyer pool with a lower committed price. These are all actions that send instant alerts to all interesting parties.

“At its core, Final Offer is about doing what’s right for the home buyers and sellers: delivering facts, transparency and the confidence to make the best decision possible for all parties involved,” said Alan Smith, broker/owner, RE/MAX Professionals. “We’re excited for RE/MAX Professionals to be Final Offer launch partners in conjunction with RE/MAX Alliance and RE/MAX of Cherry Creek, allowing trust to lead the way in the Denver Metro Market.”

“With Final Offer, buyers and sellers finally have a clear view of the process from start to finish,” said Bailey Dolian, president and employing broker, RE/MAX of Cherry Creek. “REMAX of Cherry Creek is proud to be a launch partner in the Denver Metro Market, ensuring that we put the consumer first by eliminating guesswork and providing our agents with tools that maximize transparency.”

For more information, click here.