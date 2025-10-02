HAR.com and North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. (NTREIS) have announced that their data share agreement is now live. The launch provides HAR.com multiple listing service subscribers with access to thousands of listings across the Greater Dallas-Fort Worth area.

The partnership with NTREIS complements HAR.com’s existing data share agreements with Austin’s Unlock MLS and the San Antonio Board of Realtors’ LERA MLS. Together, these collaborations give HAR’s 48,000 MLS subscribers access to more than 80% of all active and comparable real estate listings across Texas.

“HAR.com is now the only MLS in Texas that is partnered with three other MLSs, which provides our MLS subscribers with unmatched statewide coverage and opportunity,” said Mario Arriaga, HAR.com chairman of the board. “These data shares reflect HAR.com’s commitment to giving our subscribers a statewide reach and the resources they need to stay competitive and deliver exceptional service to their clients.”

The NTREIS listings can be accessed in the native Matrix interface used by HAR MLS subscribers and can be found by searching by city, zip code, subdivision or via a map search. Agents who work in or refer business to the Dallas-Fort Worth area will also have a full data set for research and Comparative Market Analysis (CMAs) in that market.

Earlier this year, HAR.com and NTREIS also launched a reciprocity agreement that allows MLS subscribers to show properties across both Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth.

For more information, click here.