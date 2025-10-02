Lone Wolf Technologies has announced an expanded five-year partnership with the California Association of REALTORS® (C.A.R.), solidifying their long-standing collaboration. This agreement will continue to provide C.A.R.’s 190,000+ members with access to the new Lone Wolf Foundation, a comprehensive technology suite designed to streamline the real estate process from lead generation to closing.

The new Lone Wolf Foundation includes tools such as transact, relationships and deal tracker, all aimed at simplifying deal management and enhancing client relationships. By integrating transaction management with a client-focused relationship platform, California REALTORS® can manage their business from a single, unified platform.

“We’re thrilled to deepen our partnership with the California Association of REALTORS® and bring Lone Wolf Foundation directly to their members,” said Jimmy Kelly, chief executive officer at Lone Wolf Technologies. “This partnership empowers agents, making it easier to manage deals, strengthen client connections and succeed in today’s competitive market. We are excited to give California REALTORS® everything they need to build real relationships and drive their own success.”

Lone Wolf says this partnership emphasizes the shared commitment to advancing the real estate profession through innovative technology. By offering access to Lone Wolf Solutions, C.A.R. enables its members to focus on delivering their services to clients without worrying about administrative tasks.

“Our goal at C.A.R. is to ensure our members continue to have the tools they need to succeed in a competitive market,” said C.A.R. President Heather Ozur. “Partnering with Lone Wolf provides our members with resources designed specifically for their needs. This isn’t just about efficiency—it’s about helping our members deliver standout service and build stronger, more successful businesses.”

