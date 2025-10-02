Notable, a pay-at-close financing platform for home-sale prep, has announced it raised a $6 million Series A funding round led by W.R. Berkley Corporation, with participation from Second Century Ventures. As part of the investment, Clare Tokheim of W.R. Berkley Corporation will join Notable’s board of directors.

Every year, U.S. homeowners spend an estimated $75 billion preparing properties for sale, yet many sellers cut corners or delay improvements because of upfront costs. At the same time, buyers rank “move-in ready” as their No. 1 priority, Notable says. This mismatch could leave agents at risk of their listings sitting on the market longer or their sellers leaving money on the table.

In an effort to combat this problem, Notable offers sellers a line of credit that’s repaid at closing. Through partnerships with over 100 leading brokerages–including Compass, Redfin and The Agency–Notable has helped 35,000-plus homeowners unlock over $1 billion in credit to maximize their sale. In the process, Notable says its white-label programs have helped real estate agents to empower their clients to present their homes in the best light. On average, homes prepared with Notable sell 31% faster and for 9% more than market benchmarks.

“We’re creating the infrastructure for a modern, optimized real estate transaction,” said Austin Lane, CEO and co-founder of Notable. “Buyers want move-in ready homes, and agents want a way to win listings and deliver results. Notable gives them a clear way to do exactly that. We’re excited to welcome W. R. Berkley Corporation as a partner and thrilled to have Clare joining our board.”

The new capital is set to accelerate the company’s expansion across its growing network of agents and service professionals, while fueling development of new homeowner products.

“Notable is exactly the kind of business we look to back: one with real adoption, embedded distribution, and the discipline to scale sustainably,” said Clare Tokheim of W. R. Berkley Corporation. “They’re building something with staying power—and we’re excited to be part of the journey.”

Second Century Ventures, the strategic investment arm of the National Association of Realtors®, brings additional industry reach. “Offering pay-at-close financing has quickly become table stakes for top agents. Notable is setting the standard,” said Tyler Thompson, managing partner.

Notable grew its agent footprint by more than 400% in the past year and says it is on track to accelerate that pace into 2026.

