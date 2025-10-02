Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. (WREA) has been recognized by Franchise Business Review (FBR) as one of 50 franchise brands to earn placement on its Most Innovative Franchises list for 2025. This marks the fourth-straight year WREA has earned a spot on the list.

FBR, a research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction, provides the only ratings of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance.

To identify the companies on the list of this year’s Most Innovative Franchises, FBR analyzed 18 months’ worth of data from over 35,000 franchisees representing more than 365 brands. Franchise owners were asked about their brand’s innovation and creativity as well as their trust in their franchisor, overall satisfaction with the brand and likelihood to recommend it to others.

Weichert® franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including leadership, training and support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations and financial opportunity.

“We are committed to offering innovative tools, technology, and resources to help franchisees build and grow their businesses,” said Bill Scavone, president of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. “We are grateful to see our franchisees’ satisfaction with our innovative and creative solutions that help them navigate the ever-changing real estate world and remain successful in tough market conditions.”

With over 50 years of success, Weichert offers a market-tested system that gives brokerage owners and sales associates the technology, tools, training, lead generation and resources to help them achieve growth in their business. The company says its approach provides affiliates with the key to real estate success while giving them the flexibility to customize how they implement strategies within their local area to capture market share.

For more information about WREA, click here.

The 2025 Most Innovative Franchises list can be found here.