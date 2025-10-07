Above, Morgan Carey

Real Estate Webmasters recently launched powerful updates to REW CRM, with Automations Phase 2 and the new AI-Generated Call Transcripts and Summaries as the highlights. These features were built to help agents cut down on repetitive work, stay fully engaged with their clients and never lose track of important details.

According to Real Estate Webmasters CEO Morgan Carey, automations have quickly become one of the most useful tools in REW CRM. “Instead of doing the same routine tasks over and over, agents can set up rules that, when triggered, will automatically implement a specified action,” says Carey, who notes that with Phase 2, there are even more triggers, conditions and actions to choose from.

New triggers cover events like leads being created, forms submitted, appointments booked, offers made or even when a client unsubscribes. Conditions have also been expanded to filter things related to the last activity, last call, last text and more. On top of that, new actions such as push notifications and group or pool assignments are added in Phase 2. “These additions came from customer feedback, and with the help of one of Real Estate Webmasters’ product advisors, Ken Pozek,” says Carey. “Pozek, the leader of the No. 1 Keller Williams team, inspired new automations, especially those centered on deals.”

The other big launch is AI-Generated Call Transcripts and Summaries, which is available to REW Dialer users. “This feature allows agents to focus completely on their conversations with leads by recording calls and generating transcripts,” explains Carey. “It also creates a summary with the main takeaways (commitments, action items, etc.) so you can easily determine your next steps. Plus, agents can paste a call transcript into REWpert, Real Estate Webmasters’ custom-made AI robot, to instantly receive feedback on what went well and where they can improve.”

Justin Havre, another Real Estate Webmasters product advisor, sees call transcripts as an insurance policy. For busy agents, it means peace of mind and a better way to stay accountable.

This release also includes other new features, such as pinned notes on lead profiles, an idea suggested by Gary Ashton, another product advisor and renowned industry figure. There’s a new REW Deals CSV import tool to add past closed deals into REW CRM more quickly, deal tags and bulk actions for faster deal management, an updated Engagement Wheel, new message pop-ups on Renaissance and a redesigned notification center in the CRM.

“These updates reflect the close collaboration between Real Estate Webmasters, their customers and product advisory board. Ashton, Pozek and Havre have all had a direct hand in shaping this round of releases, and their guidance will no doubt further level up REW CRM to new heights,” says Carey.

“These releases came from listening closely to our advisors and our customers,” adds Carey. “Agents don’t have time to waste, and the tools we’re building are meant to make their work life easier. That way they can focus on the parts of their job that matter most.”

More features are already in development, according to Carey, and the advisory board is continuing to collaborate with Real Estate Webmasters to ensure future releases directly address agent needs.

For more information about Real Estate Webmasters and its products, visit www.realestatewebmasters.com.