Stellar MLS has announced a reciprocal MLS access agreement with State-Wide Multiple Listing Service. State-Wide MLS is a subsidiary of the Rhode Island Association of REALTORS, a non-profit real estate trade organization serving around 6,000 members in nearly 1,000 offices across Rhode Island and neighboring states.

State-Wide MLS customers can search and view listings in both systems, without the need for additional memberships. The collaboration goes beyond data access, offering a way for customers to expand their referral networks and explore new market opportunities. Effective on Oct. 7, Stellar MLS and State-Wide customers will have reciprocal access to each other’s listings.

According to Stellar MLS, broader visibility across state lines helps customers gain a competitive edge, strong referral opportunities and the ability to grow their business in local and out-of-market areas.

“Our reciprocal MLS access agreement with State-Wide MLS is a win for real estate professionals, the consumers they serve and ultimately, the industry as a whole,” said Merri Jo Cowen, CEO of Stellar MLS. “It enhances mobility between the two regions, whether customers have clients relocating, purchasing a second home or investing out of state. Together, we are advancing data accuracy, transparency and access–three pillars that define us at Stellar MLS.”

Since both organizations utilize Matrix, real estate professionals can experience a familiar platform for viewing and sharing real-time data, which Stellar MLS says will simplify the process of assisting clients who are relocating, investing or exploring new opportunities.

At a glance, Stellar MLS’s reciprocal MLS access will offer a referral network of more than 401,000 real estate professionals, access to more than 326,000 listings, domestic coverage of 11 states and territories and international coverage of 17 countries.

“We are thrilled with this partnership opportunity,” said Philip Tedesco, CEO of State-Wide MLS. “Rhode Island has many residents spending a lot of time in Florida, so reciprocal MLS access with Stellar MLS makes a lot of sense for us. Our collective customer-base will benefit greatly from the visibility in each other’s marketplace.”

