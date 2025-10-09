Above, from left, Amit Kulkarni and Russ Cofano

Amit Kulkarni and Russ Cofano have announced the launch of Alloy Advisors, a consultancy to help real estate organizations such as brokerages, MLSs, associations, proptech companies and portals modernize and grow in an era of industry disruption.

With more than 50 years of combined experience, Kulkarni and Cofano have worked with many well-known industry brands including Realtor.com, eXp World Holdings, Nestfully and Collabra Technology.

“Alloy Advisors is about bringing clarity when the stakes are high,” said Cofano. “We’ve sat in the rooms where high-stakes decisions are made, and we’ve made them ourselves. We know what works, what doesn’t and how to help organizations move forward with confidence.”

Kulkarni said, “Real estate leaders don’t need recycled playbooks. They need trusted, experienced advisors who understand today’s pressures and deliver strategies that actually work. That’s why we built Alloy.”

Alloy Advisors offers services drawn from the co-founders hands-on experience, including product development, digital transformation, organizational and leadership development, brand building and positioning, audience and market share growth, go-to-market and product launches, public relations, brokerage and affiliated services strategy and legal strategy.

The company says this launch comes at a time of industry-wide upheaval driven by lawsuits, consolidation, emerging technologies and rising consumer expectations. Alloy Advisors was created to help prepare industry professionals to face these challenges.

