PropStream, a real estate data platform for investors and agents, is appearing at three major industry events across the country this October: BPCON 2025, Wholesaling Live, and eXpCon 2025.

From Las Vegas to San Antonio to Miami, PropStream will be showcasing its latest product innovations, connecting with users and helping to empower real estate professionals with tools for lead generation, market insights and deal analysis.

PropStream will start off at BiggerPockets’ flagship event, BPCON, where attendees can stop by booth No. 1 to see live platform demos, meet the team and explore how PropStream helps investors accelerate deal flow and scale their portfolios.

Next, the company will appear at Wholesaling Live, where PropStream’s own Burton Alicando is scheduled to take the stage as a featured speaker. Burton will share insights on leveraging data to find high-converting off-market deals, using predictive AI to identify prospects.

PropStream will finally stop by eXpCon in Miami. Attendees can stop by booth No. 706 to learn about the latest advances to the company’s lead generation and automation features.

The company says that October is all about connecting face-to-face with the people building the future of real estate: investors, agents and innovators. The team says that they’re excited to share new updates, shake hands with the users and show how PropStream can speed up dealmaking from lead to close.

For more information, click here.