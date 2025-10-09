Above, Steven Cohen



The Corcoran Group has announced that Steven Cohen and his team are rejoining the firm after five years at Douglas Elliman. The news was announced by Pamela Liebman, Corcoran’s president and CEO. Cohen and his team will be affiliated with Corcoran’s East Side office.

With more than $2.45 billion in career sales, the company says Cohen is one of Manhattan’s most accomplished dealmakers and is known for his command of both luxury resales and new development. A 2025 recipient of Elliman’s National Award by transactions as the firm’s No. 3 small team nationwide, Cohen has also been named New York City Broker of the Year by The Hollywood Reporter and Variety.

He has also orchestrated many headline-making transactions in Manhattan including the $27.25M sale of 39 East 74th Street, the $24.95M sale of Claudia Cohen’s Park Avenue residence, the sale of Hollywood Producer Sidney Kimmel’s Central Park South residence listed for $27.5M, the $20.4 million sale of artist Abby Leigh’s Upper East Side townhouse, and the Park Avenue duplex of advertising legend Mary Wells Lawrence, listed at $27.9M.

Cohen brings $110M in active listings to Corcoran, including the penthouse at 535 West End Avenue, asking $18.995M, the 15th floor at 800 Park Avenue, priced at $10.95M and 40 West 83rd Street, listed at $7.995M. Cohen has also represented historical and architectural landmarks like The Beresford, The Brentmore and The Belnord, the building featured as the exterior in the award-winning television series Only Murders in the Building.

Additionally, Cohen says that his passion for the Gilded Age informs his marketing approach, where he has crafted campaigns that blend history, storytelling and modern media. His video telling the story of New York townhouse stoops drew over 1.8 million views on YouTube.

“Some stories come full circle. After five great years at Elliman, I’m proud to be back at Corcoran—where it all started, and where the best is still to come,” said Cohen. “My years at Elliman have been a period of tremendous professional growth, and I look forward to the future—working alongside Pam and the exceptional team at Corcoran.”

Joining Cohen at Corcoran is his team of accomplished professionals: Scarlett Nawrocki, Stefanie Ruch, Heather Sherman, Andrew Hurwitz, Eleanor Gottesman-Zuckerman, Meredith Wise, Serine Labidi, Mac Wieckowski and Cyris Jewels.

“I am thrilled to welcome Steven and his powerhouse team back to Corcoran,” said Liebman. “Not only does his track record speak for itself, he is both highly liked and deeply respected across the industry. With the strength of the Corcoran brand behind him, I have every confidence that his business will reach even greater heights.”

