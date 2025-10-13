The Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate brand has announced its newest affiliation in North Carolina. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Integrity Partners, the newly affiliated firm, is headquartered in downtown Asheville. The brand says this affiliation complements its existing footprint in the region, with many nearby offices that already serve Asheville and its surrounding communities.

The firm is co-led by Rachel Brown and Coker Metcalf. Brown obtained her real estate license in 2016 and transitioned into a leadership role at a regional brokerage five years later. While there, she served as the broker-in-charge, overseeing all of the firm’s operations. Brown also currently serves as president of the Land of the Sky Association of REALTORS®.

Joining Brown in leadership is Metcalf who was born and raised in Asheville. After serving in local law enforcement, he followed in the footsteps of both parents by joining the real estate industry in 2021. Metcalf also has a background in general contracting, which has provided him with insights into new construction and renovation projects.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Rachel and Coker to our growing network in Western North Carolina,” said Ginger Wilcox, president of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC. “Their leadership will complement the strong foundation already established by our affiliates in the region. They have each been extremely successful in their prior roles, and we’re confident that will translate to their new leadership positions at their own brokerage.”

Brown and Metcalf will be serving homebuyers and sellers across Western North Carolina, from Hendersonville to Burnsville.

“From the start, we hope to set ourselves apart by our high standards for exceptional client experience built on the foundation of trust, transparency and service,” Brown says. “Although we’re looking to grow, we’ll never do so at the expense of those guiding principles. Our business will be a true family-based environment, and that will be evident in the joy we show while serving others in our community.”

The company says that both Brown and Metcalf are known for their commitment to integrity and excellence, which aligns with the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand. The duo say they hope to leverage the brand’s longstanding reputation and access to technology systems and services to attract like-minded individuals to their business.

Brown and Metcalf also hope to implement growth plans that include opening a second office before the end of the year and then expanding further south in 2026.

“We can confidently help clients navigate the nuances of Western North Carolina real estate and more importantly, we love getting to help others experience the same place we call home,” Metcalf notes. “This is truly a great place to live and raise a family, and we’ll never shy away from going the extra mile to help others find their dream home here.”

