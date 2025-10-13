Above, Nykia Wright

Reaffirming a commitment to “transparency, accountability, discipline and focus,” National Association of Realtors® (NAR) CEO Nykia Wright recently published a letter to membership that introduced the organization’s value proposition for 2026 – 2028 and the development of its 2026 – 2028 Strategic Plan. Wright also announced that NAR will be publishing its first annual report, which will “add context to our 2024 990 filing, include details on NAR’s operations and priorities throughout 2025, and outline our goals for 2026.”



The letter, which ran Oct. 9 in a Realtor Magazine column, comes out of a year of listening to and feedback from members after a tumultuous period of lawsuits and scandals that plagued the advocacy group over the course of the last several years.



“Our goal is simple,” Wright stated. “To ensure there are no surprises about NAR’s direction and intention. Transparency is not a one-time effort; it’s the new normal.”



With a “renewed focus on member experience,” Wright said the 2026 – 2028 Strategic Plan will have a new value proposition that’s centered on members.



“NAR empowers Realtors® by helping them thrive in their businesses,” reads the statement. “It achieves this goal by advocating on their behalf, providing market intelligence and research tools, offering professional development and education, maintaining high standards, and elevating the Realtor® brand. By supporting Realtors®, NAR protects and advances the right of Americans to own real estate.”



To accomplish this, Wright said some of the major projects within the strategic plan will include:



– Overhauling our financial systems to enhance processes, strengthen audit capabilities and increase transparency



– Managing legal risks



– Modernizing legacy systems and increasing efficiencies by using the latest technology and AI across budgeting, contracting, operations, member support and more



– Elevating the Realtor® brand value and visibility through social media, national storytelling and an overhaul of the NAR consumer ad campaign



– Refreshing the new member onboarding experience



– Enhancing dynamic dashboards that offer real-time market insights exclusive to members, in collaboration with RPR



Wright also said increased fiscal transparency will come with the organization’s first annual report to be released in November and will support its 2024 990 filing (informational return required by tax-exempt organizations that provides an overview of their mission, finances and governance).



“The report will provide valuable information about how NAR is staying accountable to its members, the industry and consumers and how it operates with the highest levels of financial diligence,” Wright stated. “It will not resemble a publicly traded corporate financial statement, but it will represent a new level of transparency for NAR.”



Wright concluded the letter with a commitment to continue to listen and learn from members, calling NAR’s new era of transparency “the new normal.”



“We will continue to listen to inform what we do and enhance how we operate on your behalf,” says Wright. “Like our commitment to transparency, our listening and learning will not stop—it’s another part of the new normal at NAR.”



To read the full letter, click here.