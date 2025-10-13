Above: Walther Vasquez Johnson, an agent with Sterling, Virginia’s J&C Real Estate Solutions, is RISMedia’s 2025 Rookie of the Year winner. Photos by AJ Canaria.



Behind many a successful real estate agent is the story of what might have been. A fork in the road that could have resulted in a very different outcome.



In the case of Walther Vasquez Johnson, winner of RISMedia’s 2025 Rookie of the Year Award, the decision to become a real estate professional steered him away from a career as an electrician, a course correction that rewarded him on many levels.



“Without my father-in-law—he’s the one that actually pushed me to get my real estate license—I would still be changing light bulbs,” said Johnson, an agent with J&C Real Estate Solutions in Sterling, Virginia, as he received the award in front of more than 300 real estate industry leaders last month.

One of five regional winners, Johnson was named the 2025 Rookie of the Year during RISMedia’s Annual Awards Gala, held on Sept. 4 during the firm’s 37th Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange in Washington, D.C. Designed to honor new-agent success and professionalism, RISMedia’s annual Rookie of the Year Award is sponsored by industry education leader, Colibri Real Estate. This year’s winner was chosen based on their 2024 sales production as well as their commitment to the community, education and technology.



Tina Lapp, head of Industry Relations and Career Excellence for Colibri Real Estate, and Brian Joyner, vice president of sales for Colibri Real Estate Schools, presented the award to Johnson.



“This past year has been significant for real estate,” Lapp said before announcing Johnson as this year’s winner. “We’ve seen our five regional finalists surpass expectations in ways that give optimism to the future of real estate with (collective) home sales reaching an impressive $83,463,788—and that’s nearly double last year’s figures for the rookie class.”



The five Rookie of the Year regional winners for 2025, from which Johnson was chosen, are:



– Sam LoFaso, III, of LoFaso Real Estate Services in Brunswick, Ohio—Midwest winner

– Ambre Theroux of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties in Granby, Connecticut—Northeast winner

– Trent Rogers of Realty Executives Associates in Maryville, Tennessee—South winner

– Walther Vasquez Johnson of J&C Real Estate Solution in Sterling, Virginia—Southeast winner

– Koby Bishop of The Group, Inc. in Fort Collins, Colorado—West winner

Lapp emphasized that the achievements of Johnson and his regional-winner peers are a testament to what’s possible, no matter what market conditions they are faced with.



“Our five finalists represent the very best of what’s possible for new agents who combine the proper education with determination and client-focused service,” she said. “They’ve demonstrated that even in a challenging market, exceptional results are achievable when you bring passion, adaptability and entrepreneurial thinking to this profession.”

A testament to hard work

Early this summer, when Johnson first learned that he had become the 2025 Southeast Rookie of the Year regional winner, he was honored and humbled. The recognition served as proof that the hard work and passion he poured into his first year in real estate was all worth it.



“It validates the late nights and the commitment I’ve made to serving my clients,” he told RISMedia. “It’s also a reminder that I’m just getting started, and it motivates me to keep working hard.”



According to Johnson, the biggest contributing factor to his nascent success is one of real estate’s greatest tenets: building trust with clients and the community.



“I focused on being present, educating clients every step of the way and offering personalized service that made them feel seen and supported,” he said. “My background, consistency and ability to connect with Spanish-speaking families also helped me create strong relationships that turned into referrals and a consistent business.”

Johnson took the stage with joy and surprise when Lapp announced him as the national Rookie of the Year winner for 2025 during the RISMedia Awards Gala, but mostly with extreme gratitude.

“First of all, I want to thank God for allowing me to be here,” he said upon accepting the award. “And also, I want to talk to you about my family. It wouldn’t be possible without my wife. They say behind a great man, there’s a great woman. I wouldn’t be able to do anything like this without them.”



Johnson’s wife and several family members were in attendance to celebrate his achievement, including his aunt who he described as a pivotal part of his rookie year success. “My aunt, she’s like my personal assistant,” he said. “Whenever clients call and ask for the results, I always have to have a person like that on my side. You have to be showing up for people. But I was with God first. Me and my aunt, we always pray for each of the transactions.”



But for Johnson, every deal with a client is so much more than a transaction. “It’s not just a transaction,” he said. “It’s more a relationship with family…you help them either achieve a dream of purchasing a house or a dream of selling their house.”





And while Johnson has enjoyed the financial success of his fledgling real estate career, he never gets complacent. “In my case, it is always like, where’s the next property? Where’s the next family that I’m able to help out to achieve their dreams?”

Ultimately, the best part of being a real estate professional, said Johnson, is the impact he’s able to have on the lives of others.



“Real estate allows me to play a meaningful role in people’s lives, whether it’s helping a family buy their first home or guiding a seller through a major transition,” he said. “Every transaction is a chance to empower, educate and uplift others, and I’m honored to be part of that journey.”