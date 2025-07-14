Designed to honor real estate agents who demonstrate standout success in their first year in the business, RISMedia’s fourth annual Real Estate Rookie of the Year award—sponsored by industry education leader, Colibri Real Estate—has announced five Regional Rookie of the Year winners for 2025.

“At Colibri Real Estate, we’re incredibly proud to sponsor the Rookie of the Year award because it celebrates what we value most: excellence from day one in this profession,” says Tina Lapp, market leader for Colibri Real Estate. “These five regional winners exemplify what’s possible when talent meets proper education and training. Their remarkable achievements in their first year demonstrate that with the right foundation, new agents can make an immediate impact in their communities and build thriving businesses from the start. Each of these professionals has shown that success isn’t about years of experience—it’s about dedication, client commitment, and investing in the knowledge needed to excel in today’s dynamic market.”

The five winners, representing the Midwest, Northeast, South, Southeast and West, were selected from the top 25 regional finalists, who were chosen from hundreds of nominations.

According to RISMedia Founder & CEO John Featherston, the 2025 Rookie of the Year Regional Winners are beacons of light in today’s fraught market environment.

“Amid the often sobering news in today’s real estate industry, from lawsuits to interest rates, our Rookie of the Year Regional Winners provide us with a much-needed infusion of positivity,” he says. “Their enthusiasm and dedication toward helping clients is inspiring and reminds all of us that a career in real estate is not just a potential path to prosperity, but an honorable profession of service, helping others on one of life’s most important journeys. All of us at RISMedia extend our congratulations and admiration to these five outstanding new agents.”

MIDWEST REGIONAL WINNER



Sam LoFaso, III

LoFaso Real Estate Services

Brunswick, Ohio

According to Sam LoFaso, a commitment to constant learning and a willingness to grow were among the top factors that led to his rookie-year success.

“I made it a priority to learn from experienced professionals in the industry, and I surrounded myself with people who challenged and inspired me,” says LoFaso. “Getting involved with the Medina County Board of Realtors®, Leadership Medina County and serving as vice president of the Synergy Networking Group also helped me expand my knowledge, network and community presence. Being part of an organization that values service as much as success has been incredibly rewarding.”

When it comes to his success, LoFaso also points to the competitive drive and discipline he developed by playing high school and college sports.

“That mindset has pushed me to stay focused, work hard and aim high in everything I do,” he explains.

LoFaso also leaned into his family history in the real estate business.

“Growing up in a real estate family and having a father who led by example, I was fortunate to see early on what it takes to succeed, not just in a career, but in life,” he says. “That foundation made it easy for me to fall in love with this profession.

“But beyond the business itself, what truly drives me is the opportunity to help people and give back to my community in meaningful ways,” adds LoFaso. “Real estate is more than just finding someone a house; it’s about helping individuals and families achieve their goals, find a place to call home, and create a better future.”

LoFaso is both humbled and inspired by his Rookie of the Year regional recognition.

“It’s incredibly motivating to be recognized among so many talented new professionals, and it fuels my drive to keep learning, improving and making a positive impact in my community,” he says.

NORTHEAST REGIONAL WINNER

Ambre Theroux

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties

Granby, Connecticut

“This past year has been a whirlwind of showings, open houses, curveballs and nonstop learning,” says Ambre Theroux. But at the heart of it all, she adds, is people, and helping them find the right space for their next chapter in life has been the most rewarding aspect of her real estate career thus far.

When it comes to succeeding in her rookie year, Theroux credits her dedication to clients.

“It came down to showing up—every single day—with purpose and persistence,” she explains. “I committed fully to my clients, made quick thinking a habit, and tackled every challenge with heart.

“But behind that drive was something deeper—personal goals I set for the life I’m working hard to create,” adds Theroux. “I’m motivated not just by professional wins, but by the freedom and joy I’m building—the ability to live life on my own terms. That vision kept me focused, even on the toughest days. Success didn’t happen by accident—it came from a clear ‘why,’ a lot of hustle and a genuine love for helping people move into their next chapter.”

According to Theroux, real estate is never just about the house.

“It’s about the people,” she says. “The stories behind every move, and the next chapter they’re stepping into. Every transaction is personal. Whether it’s helping a first-time buyer take that exciting leap, guiding a growing family into more space or walking alongside someone downsizing from a home filled with decades of memories, I take pride in being the steady, thoughtful presence they can count on. This career allows me to combine so many things I love—strategy, creative problem-solving, adaptability and heart.“

Theroux’s real estate career has also enabled her to incorporate one of her lifelong passions: horses.

“Equine properties come with their own set of needs, challenges and dreams,” she says, “and being able to understand those firsthand has allowed me to better serve clients who share that lifestyle. Whether it’s helping someone find the perfect setup for their horses or preparing a well-loved farm for sale, I know how much it means, because it means just as much to me.”

SOUTH REGIONAL WINNER



Trent Rogers

Realty Executives Associates

Maryville, Tennessee

Awards and accolades were the furthest thing from Trent Rogers’ mind when he got into the real estate business. He describes his Regional Rookie of the Year recognition as a “testament” to the people he’s been fortunate enough to work alongside.”

“That would include my mentor, managing broker, team members, transaction coordinator and certainly the admin staff at my brokerage,” says Rogers. “And my biggest cheerleader, my wife Hayley. There is ZERO chance I could have had a year like 2024 without their support.”

Rogers also attributes his rapid success to his commitment to staying in touch with clients and customers.

“There are two mottos that resonate in my head the most,” he says. “One is ‘take care of the people, and the money will take care of itself,’ and the other is, ‘the fortune is in the follow up.’ I’ve seen both of these hold true over and over and over again in my sales career.”

A self-proclaimed lifelong dabbler in real estate, Rogers officially entered the business after a career in the luxury automotive industry. His background helped him to quickly excel and also provided him with a true appreciation of the freedom a career in real estate can provide.

“I spent two decades working 50-plus hours a week, and every weekend in a car dealership,” says Rogers. “Once I decided it was time to pursue real estate full time and I got a sense of how freeing a flexible schedule is, there was no going back. I would even go as far as to say that the freedom and flexibility real estate has afforded me was a large factor in my wife and I deciding to have our first child after 16 years together. She was running her own business, and I was practically living in a car dealership. We just never felt like the timing was right, but as of March 8 of this year, we have an incredible little boy, and my wife has a new career—being a mom.”

SOUTHEAST REGIONAL WINNER



Walther Vasquez Johnson

J & C Real Estate Solutions

Sterling, Virginia

Like any successful rookie agent, Walther Vasquez Johnson devoted many hours working hard for his clients during his first year in the real estate business. Receiving the Rookie of the Year top spot for the Southeast region proves to him that his efforts were well worth it.

“Being named a Top 5 regional finalist is truly an honor and a humbling recognition of the hard work, dedication and passion I’ve poured into my first year in real estate,” says Johnson. “It validates the late nights and the commitment I’ve made to serving my clients. It’s also a reminder that I’m just getting started, and it motivates me to keep working hard.”

According to Johnson, building trust with clients in his community was the most important factor in successfully launching his career as a real estate professional.

“I focused on being present, educating clients every step of the way and offering personalized service that made them feel seen and supported,” he explains. “My background, consistency and ability to connect with Spanish-speaking families also helped me create strong relationships that turned into referrals and a consistent business.”

Johnson doesn’t take his role as a real estate professional lightly, fully aware of the profound effect his guidance can have on the future of someone’s life.

“What I love most about the real estate business is the impact,” Johnson explains. “Real estate allows me to play a meaningful role in people’s lives, whether it’s helping a family buy their first home or guiding a seller through a major transition,” says Johnson. “Every transaction is a chance to empower, educate and uplift others, and I’m honored to be part of that journey.”

WEST REGIONAL WINNER



Koby Bishop

The Group, Inc.

Fort Collins, Colorado

According to Koby Bishop, his rookie-year success in a shifting market was due to a two-pronged approach: relentless client focus and strategic mentorship.

“I made it my mission to understand my clients’ deepest aspirations, moving beyond just their immediate needs to grasp their ‘dream list’ for the future,” he says. “I then proactively connected them with resources and individuals within my sphere who could help bring those dreams to fruition. This created immense client gratitude, directly leading to referrals and transactions.”

Additionally, Bishop made it a point to surround himself with high-achieving agents from the get-go.

“This small, dynamic group fostered an environment of rapid learning, allowing me to absorb new ideas, cutting-edge sales strategies and witness solutions for common transaction challenges,” he says.

Bishop also credits the influence and support of his mother, a 20-year industry vet whose mentorship and guidance proved invaluable, including nuggets of advice like, “Always answer your phone, because most agents don’t” and “You win your clients by paying attention to the details and solving for their pain.”

What Bishop loves most about the real estate business is the clear connection between effort and results—something he learned early on from his mother.

“I was seven years old when my mom shifted from her career as a teacher to selling real estate full time,” says Bishop. “Her investments of time and hard work built a dynamic portfolio, which allowed my parents to travel the world and retire at an early age. I am fascinated by the diverse wealth-building strategies available through real estate and can’t wait to continue the growth of my business so I can create an amazing life for my own family.”

Bishop finds ultimate meaning, however, in the impact he can have on others’ lives.

“There are few careers that allow you to walk beside your clients while they make some of the biggest decisions of their lives,” he says. “Walking alongside them in both joy and grief gives me profound satisfaction as I guide them through life’s milestones.”