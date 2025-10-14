Homes.com, a CoStar Group online residential marketplace, has announced the launch of Smart Search, a new home-search experience that brings artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language capabilities into the home-finding journey.

The company says Smart Search is a new way for consumers to search the way they speak and find homes that match their lifestyle. Whether buying, renting or exploring, Smart Search delivers relevant results instantly across all listings, and moves beyond traditional filters and keywords to deliver more personalized results.

With Smart Search, users can expect these features:

Complex queries: Search with long, conversational phrases like, “ranch-style house with a pool in Austin.”

Multi-geo searches: Explore multiple cities or neighborhoods at once, “2-bedroom condos in Arlington and Alexandria near metro stations.”

Points of interest: Find homes close to what matters most, “condos near CoStar’s Arlington and Richmond offices.”

Speech-to-text: Tap the mic and search how you speak, Smart Search does the rest.

Smart Search is built on natural language technology, so every search gets users closer to their dream home, Homes.com notes.

“Smart Search represents a new chapter in how people discover homes,” said Andy Florance, founder and CEO of CoStar Group. “Too many users struggle with clunky filters and rigid forms that make finding the right home more difficult than it should be. We intentionally built Smart Search to remove those barriers – to allow people to simply ask for what they want, in their own words and see accurate, personalized results instantly.”

“At CoStar Group, every innovation we create starts with our customers in mind. Smart Search is designed to save people time, reduce frustration and make home discovery intuitive and even fun,” Florance continued. “Whether you’re a first-time buyer, a renter looking for your next neighborhood or just exploring what’s out there, Smart Search delivers clarity where there used to be confusion. It’s the easiest way to find your home—and we’re just getting started.”

