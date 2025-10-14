Stellar MLS has announced a data share collaboration with BeachesMLS that will expand access and connectivity for real estate professionals across Florida and Puerto Rico. This partnership creates one of the largest cooperative MLS data networks in the nation, providing Realtors® with unparalleled access to listings statewide.

Through this collaboration, BeachesMLS Matrix users will gain direct access to Stellar MLS across Central, Northern and Southwest Florida, as well as Puerto Rico. Likewise, Stellar MLS customers will now be able to view and search listings in South Florida and the Treasure Coast. The two organizations say that they are bridging regional boundaries to create a more unified Florida marketplace that benefits both real estate professionals and consumers.

The initiative extends access to more than 187,000 combined active listings across both systems, connecting BeachesMLS’s 43,000 subscribers and Stellar MLSs more than 80,000 subscribers to new business and referral opportunities. BeachesMLS users will now have access to more than 117,000 listings from Stellar MLS, and Stellar subscribers will gain visibility into approximately 70,600 listings from Beaches.

“At BeachesMLS, our focus has always been to empower brokers and agents through data, technology and partnerships,” said Dionna Hall, CEO of BeachesMLS. “Our collaboration with Stellar MLS reflects that vision perfectly. Together, we are delivering broader market access, enhanced visibility for listings and a more seamless experience for Realtors® and their customers across the state.”

“Florida’s real estate market is diverse and deeply connected, and our new reciprocal access collaboration with BeachesMLS truly embodies that spirit,” said Merri Jo Cowen, CEO of Stellar MLS. “Together, we’re opening the door to more listings, richer market insights and greater opportunities for our shared customers across the state, empowering them to grow their business, strengthen relationships and deliver exceptional value to buyers and sellers throughout Florida.”

For agents, this enhanced access means greater listing visibility, more accurate market insights and expanded opportunities for referrals and collaboration across regions. For consumers, the companies say the data share gives them a more seamless experience searching for a home in Florida or Puerto Rico.

Stellar MLS and BeachesMLS claim this collaboration reaffirms their shared mission: to empower real estate professionals through innovation, cooperation and connectivity as Florida’s economy continues to grow and evolve.

