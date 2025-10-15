Above, LeadingRE Board Chairperson Michael Saunders, left, presents the Global Leadership Award to Benedetta Viganò from Giorgio Viganò Real Estate.

The Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE) 2025 Global Symposium–themed “Bridges to the Future: Global Insight, Local Impact”–brought together real estate professionals from 31 countries for three days of global learning, collaboration and innovation. The event took place from October 7 to 9 in Prague, Czech Republic.

The annual event united many prominent real estate leaders to explore how global trends, shifting demographics and new technologies are reshaping local real estate markets. Attendees engaged in immersive workshops, leadership sessions and networking experiences designed to strengthen cross-border business.

“The Global Symposium embodies what makes LeadingRE truly unique— a network that thrives on connection, collaboration, and shared vision,” said Chris Dietz, president of global operations at LeadingRE. “By bringing together exceptional leaders from 31 countries, we not only explored the future of real estate but also strengthened the bridges that unite our global community. The insights, innovation and relationships forged here in Prague will drive local impact and global growth for years to come.”

Featured speakers included Adam Challis, global director, strategic insights, JLL; Abhii Dabas, founder and CEO, INTRIC Technologies; Jan Kasl, president, Czech Chamber of Architects; and Dr. Marci Rossell, chief economist, LeadingRE. Prague-based LeadingRE member Filip Šejvl, managing partner at Philip & Frank, discussed Prague’s history, its evolving future and insights into the city’s dynamic real estate market.

More than 45 LeadingRE members and staff also spoke at the event, exploring topics such as the impact of AI on real estate, the evolution of bra ending and trust, international migration trends and market growth.

Above photos, members of LeadingRE network during the Global Symposium in Prague, Czech Republic.

A commercial real estate workshop focused on opportunities in mixed-use, retail and office sectors, alongside strategies for leveraging the LeadingRE’s new commercial platform, LeadingRECommercial.com, to drive business expansion. In the Luxury Portfolio International® workshop, luxury specialists examined evolving client expectations, the global outlook on wealth and property and strategies for serving next-generation high-net-worth buyers.

The event’s gala reception and awards presentation celebrated outstanding member achievements and network collaboration. Awards were presented by LeadingRE Chairperson Michael Saunders, Michael Saunders & Company (Sarasota, Florida U.S.); LeadingRE President/CEO Paul Boomsma; and LeadingRE President of Global Operations Chris Dietz.

The awards presented were as follows:

The Global Leadership Award was presented to Benedetta Viganò from Giorgio Viganò Real Estate (Milan, Italy).

The Global Ambassador Award was presented to Berry Everitt from Chas Everitt International Property Group (Johannesburg, South Africa); Louis Harding from Betterhomes LLC (Dubai, United Arab Emirates); Stavroula (Vicky) Vamvaka and Christos Bletas from newdeal real estate group (Athens, Greece).

The Rising Star Award was presented to M.Residence (Strovolos, Cyprus).

The Longest Distance Referral Award was presented to Brown Harris Stevens (New York, New York, U.S.); Bibian Group Israel Real Estate (Tel Aviv, Israel); Shorewest, REALTORS® (Brookfield, Wisconsin, U.S.); newdeal real estate group (Athens, Greece).

The Referral Accelerator Award was presented to Best Place Zabel (Berlin, Germany); Betterhomes LLC (Dubai, United Arab Emirates); Bosley Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage (Toronto, Ontario, Canada); Espaces Atypiques (Paris, France).

The Destinations by LeadingRE Lead Mastery Award was presented to ORIA Real Estate Advisors (Lisbon, Portugal) and the Destinations by LeadingRE Best New Development Launch was presented to Limassol Greens (Limassol, Cyprus).

Above, Prague-based LeadingRE member Filip Šejvl, left, in conversation with LeadingRE’s Chris Dietz.

Delegates also explored Prague’s culture through curated experiences, including a property tour hosted by Philip & Frank and a variety of excursions showcasing the city’s architectural and historic treasures. The event concluded with a closing celebration at Villa Richter, the Czech Republic’s oldest vineyard.

The 2025 Symposium benefited from the support of sponsors JamesEdition, Property Webmasters, and Besley & Copp.

Next year’s Global Symposium will be held October 27–29, 2026, in Barcelona, Spain.

For more information, click here.